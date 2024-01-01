‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Erin Krakow Sparks a Major Debate After Posting New Video



It may be a while before viewers get a taste of When Calls the Heart season 11, but fans are still actively voicing their opinions about the show while they wait.

Recently, Erin Krakow, star and producer of the hit Hallmark series, went on Instagram to post what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes look of the show. Dressed in a plum floral dress, fans see Erin pop out from behind a door, place a finger to her mouth like she's holding a secret and then close the door behind her. Although she didn't specify if the clip was from filming season 11, she did tease there are some exciting things headed our way.

"TFW you have exciting things to announce but you caaaan’t yet …," she cryptically wrote on December 2.

When fans saw the clip, they immediately rushed to share their thoughts about her character, Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton. Since we last saw Elizabeth struggling with her feelings for her former fiancé Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) and longtime friend Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry), people started to debate in the comments section about who Elizabeth should end up with.

"Lucas was a really sweet guy, but I have always wanted Elizabeth with Nathan. They are so much better suited because they want similar things. No big city for them! ❤️," one person wrote on Instagram. "The only exciting thing would be to see Lucas and Elizabeth get back together," another replied. "The Union City dress! ❤️ The only news I want again from this show is that Lucas and Elizabeth are back together — and all the mistakes of S10 are rectified," a different viewer added.

As folks may remember from the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale, Elizabeth and Lucas broke off their engagement after Lucas left Hope Valley for the chance of a political career. He eventually lost the gubernatorial race to Governor Balfour (Mark Brandon), but during that time, Elizabeth and Nathan got emotionally closer. However, things may change for Elizabeth, as she found out that something worrisome happened to Lucas in a cliffhanger that will likely be explained in the beginning of season 11.

We guess we'll just have to wait and see.

