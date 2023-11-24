Calling All Gamers: The Nintendo Switch Is a Whopping $340 Off for Black Friday



Look, Nintendo Switch consoles aren't cheap. But they're also a popular gadget kids add to their wish list. Thankfully, Black Friday Sales make it easy for parents to find game consoles for less, whether they're looking for a present for their 12-year-old son or a travel kid-friendly game for all. This year, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is on sale at Walmart for under $150—a significant markdown from its original 485.

A perfect gift for the gamer in your life, the Nintendo Switch is a Swiss army knife of gaming systems. Both our media and technology Lab experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute and consumer testers got hands-on with the console and were impressed by its bright, crisp graphics and fun gameplay. That's why you'll want to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we found, below. On top of this rare sale, our deals editors also uncovered live Black Friday deals on Nintendo games that you can pair with the Switch as the ultimate holiday gift!

The Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals of 2023

Shop Now Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle $138.98

For a whopping $346 off, this classic Nintendo Switch bundle includes the original red and blue console as well as Super Mario Party. It's simple, small, portable yet powerful — ideal for everyone from video game novices to veteran gamers. "The Switch is perfect for anybody in the family with a versatile handheld mode and plenty of games to offer," raves one GH tester.

And you can play Switch-exclusive games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros: Ultimate, Animal Crossing, Nintendo Switch Sports and more. To play, you can either download games from the Online Nintendo E-Shop or purchase cartridges that fit right into the slot at the top of the console. Amazon is also selling Nintendo Switch games for less.

The Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Game Deals of 2023

On top of the must-have Nintendo Switch sale happening right now, our deals editors also perused online retailer sites like Amazon to round up the best Nintendo Black Friday deals you can add to your shopping cart (alongside the Switch).

Shop Now The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch) (European Version) amazon.com $49.40

Fans of The Legend of Zelda franchise can discover Hyrule as never before, navigating their own path, choices and consequences in this immersive Nintendo Switch game.

Shop Now Just Dance 2024 Edition amazon.com $29.99

More than 40 hit songs from this year and beyond will get you moving — all for just $30. Think fun choreography to "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston.

Shop Now Sonic Superstars amazon.com $34.99

Grab up to three other players (or challenge players from all over the world) and battle it out with this modern take on the classic game featuring Sonic the Hedgehog. Tred new map designs as you defeat "final bosses."

Shop Now Super Mario Odyssey amazon.com $39.99

Tons of unexplored secrets and surprises lie ahead await in this two-player game. Run into familiar characters like Princess Peach and foil foes such as Bowser, while unlocking cool game skins.

