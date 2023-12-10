Calling All Dog People: This Pink Pug Ornament Is Adorable *and* Makes a Difference



Can I tell you something? I absolutely LOVE getting ornaments as gifts. Sure, they’re not something I can use all year round, but they’re usually so sweet, fun, and thoughtful, and when Christmas rolls around the next year, I can’t wait to add my new additions to the tree. For my fellow ornaments-as-gifts people, I have an adorable suggestion — especially if you’re gifting a dog person (whether or not they have one as a pet).

This holiday season, Joanna Buchanan and Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation have brought us the adorably chic ornament gift of our dreams. Behold: the limited-edition pink pug ornament decked out with pink sparkly stones on its coat, sweet dark eyes, and perky little ears. (This is where we’d insert the cute pleading face emoji if we were texting this description to our friends.)

At $68 on Joanna Buchanan’s site, this ornament makes for a fab, luxe gift because it looks super cute and ~expensive~ at the same time. And while it’s not hard to find dog ornaments (and ones that are more affordable at that), this one is particularly special not only because it looks super stylish, but also because it actually helps benefit dogs via The Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

According to The Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s website, the nonprofit focuses “on both domestic and international fronts to help create a better world for dogs.” So when you purchase this ornament — whether for yourself or as a gift for a loved one — you will be giving toward that effort, since 25% of profits benefit this foundation. It’s just so stinkin’ heartwarming, and we can’t get enough!

For the dog person (who also appreciates a splash of Barbie pink), this charming pink pug ornament makes for such a thoughtful gift.

