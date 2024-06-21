Calling all crafters: ODU’s makers market comes to New Realm Brewing in Virginia Beach

Are you an Etsy shop owner, cookie decorator or custom bookmark maker?

Old Dominion University is hosting a makers market Saturday with information on hand for artisans interested in selling ODU-branded goods.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the New Realm Brewing Co., 1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach.

This first-of-its-kind event is a Monarch-themed craft fair where crafters from across the region can network, sell licensed ODU products and learn about the obtaining a crafters license.

Information will also be available for individuals interested in retail licensing and campus supplier licensing.

The public is invited to browse more than 40 Monarch crafters. Attendees can also purchase Lolly’s ODU ice cream flavor, Ice Cream and Cake; New Realm Brewing’s ODU beer, ODU Golden Ale and The Dirty Buffalo’s ODU barbecue sauce, Bib Blue Q.