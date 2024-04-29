Caller-Times Seafood Bracket Showdown: Vote for your favorite seafood restaurant online
Living in the Coastal Bend, eating seafood is most likely a daily or weekly routine.
Whether its seasonal raw oysters on ice, tasty fried shrimp or a grilled filet of fish, seafood might as well be the food of Corpus Christi.
Corpus Christi is home to some tasty seafood joints, including Snoopy's and Catfish Charlie's. But which seafood restaurant is the best?
In March, we asked you which BBQ restaurant you thought was best. Out of 20 nominees, Full Send Barbecue took home the title.
It's time for you to make your voice heard, again.
Here's how it works: 24 restaurants will compete for your votes in a four-round bracket beginning Monday. The final round of voting will take place on Thursday, and the winner will be announced on Friday. Come back every day this week to vote in each round.
Who will take home the crown as best seafood restaurant?
Caller-Times Seafood Bracket Showdown
The competing seafood restaurants include:
Angry Marlin Restaurant & Cool Water Bar
Banda's Seafood
Black Diamond Oyster Bar
Blackbeard's on the Beach
The Blue Clove Seafood Bar and Grill
Catfish Charlie's
Costa Sur Wok & Ceviche Bar
Doc's Seafood & Steaks
Harrison's Landing
Hornsby's Seafood & Mo
Island Time Sushi Bar and Seafood Grill
King Seafood
La Javita Mariscos (#1 or #2)
Mariscos Altamar
Paul's Seafood Market
Pier 99 Restaurant
Pompano's Seafood House & Oyster Bar
Railroad Seafood Station (Downtown or Northwest)
Red Boat Seafood
SaltWater Grill
Snoopy's Restaurant
U&I Steak and Seafood Restaurant
Water Street Oyster Bar
Yardarm Restaurant
