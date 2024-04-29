Caller-Times Seafood Bracket Showdown: Vote for your favorite seafood restaurant online

Living in the Coastal Bend, eating seafood is most likely a daily or weekly routine.

Whether its seasonal raw oysters on ice, tasty fried shrimp or a grilled filet of fish, seafood might as well be the food of Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi is home to some tasty seafood joints, including Snoopy's and Catfish Charlie's. But which seafood restaurant is the best?

In March, we asked you which BBQ restaurant you thought was best. Out of 20 nominees, Full Send Barbecue took home the title.

It's time for you to make your voice heard, again.

Here's how it works: 24 restaurants will compete for your votes in a four-round bracket beginning Monday. The final round of voting will take place on Thursday, and the winner will be announced on Friday. Come back every day this week to vote in each round.

Who will take home the crown as best seafood restaurant?

The Camarones Momias is a dish available at Mariscos Altamar, a new Mexican seafood restaurant in Corpus Christi. The dish comes with big shrimp wrapped in bacon.

Caller-Times Seafood Bracket Showdown

The competing seafood restaurants include:

Angry Marlin Restaurant & Cool Water Bar Banda's Seafood Black Diamond Oyster Bar Blackbeard's on the Beach The Blue Clove Seafood Bar and Grill Catfish Charlie's Costa Sur Wok & Ceviche Bar Doc's Seafood & Steaks Harrison's Landing Hornsby's Seafood & Mo Island Time Sushi Bar and Seafood Grill King Seafood La Javita Mariscos (#1 or #2) Mariscos Altamar Paul's Seafood Market Pier 99 Restaurant Pompano's Seafood House & Oyster Bar Railroad Seafood Station (Downtown or Northwest) Red Boat Seafood SaltWater Grill Snoopy's Restaurant U&I Steak and Seafood Restaurant Water Street Oyster Bar Yardarm Restaurant

Vote here

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or X @johnpoliva.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Caller-Times Seafood Bracket Showdown: Vote for your favorite spot here