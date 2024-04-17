It’s called Lazy River House, and it’s for sale in Texas. Yes — there is a lazy river

A house that is perfect for a hot summer day has just landed on the real estate market.

There’s nothing this estate doesn’t have.

The estate, which is listed for $4.85 million in Boerne, Texas, has its very own lazy river in the backyard — a backyard that serves as a private water park.

Dining room

“Hidden in the Hill Country on 72+/- Unrestricted acres, welcome to the Lazy River Ranch,” the listing on Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty describes.

Bedroom

“This property has everything: A custom 3 bedroom/5 bath Main House at over 5,000-square-feet with multiple offices, living rooms and too many special features to list. A fully renovated three bedroom/two bathroom, almost 1,800-square-foot guest house overlooking a canyon with year round live water springs.”

Bathroom

But the real draw is that backyard.

Lazy river

“The Main House and Pool House overlook two water features: a custom Keith Zars designed and built Junior Olympic swimming pool and a Keith Zars resort-style lazy river with a swim-up bar and fire pit,” the listing says. “The amenities include a golf driving range, multi-deck shooting range, sports court, and multiple additional buildings and barns.”

Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) account that highlights unique homes for sale, featured the home, and fans immediately fell head over heels.

Deck

“If y’all peasants need me, I’ll be in my lazy river in a rainbow swan floatie,” one person posted on Facebook.

Exterior

“I love this!! I don’t even care about the house, just want the lazy river. It’s all I need,” another commented.

Family room

“I found a good use for my unicorn floatie. Move out of my way laypeople … I’d like to spend my day drinking margaritas on my lazy river,” someone said.

Guest house

“Pretty sure that having my own lazy river would solve all my life’s problems,” one person said on X.

The listing is held by Kris Forks.

Bedroom

Boerne is about a 30-mile drive northwest of San Antonio.

Unique home shows off its abundant ‘Chi energy.’ Check out this Texas house for sale

From beloved cartoon to ... the real estate market? Bluey’s animated house is for sale