A call to spatulas: Shelby's Marvin Memorial Library invites Great Cake Bake Off entries

SHELBY — The Marvin Memorial Library will host The Great Cake Bake Off Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to sign up to compete in this sweet event.

There are three adult categories — layer cakes, sheet cakes and Bundt cakes — and a cupcakes category just for children. Two prizes will be awarded for each category.

Registration forms may be picked up at the circulation desk, 29 W. Whitney Ave., and are due Feb. 23 by 5 p.m.

Marvin Memorial Library is located at 29 W. Whitney Ave. in Shelby.

For information, email Shelly at skrystofik@marvinlibrary.org.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shelby OH's Marvin Memorial Library to host Great Cake Bake Off