Call of Duty To Stay on PlayStation Following Microsoft Deal

As the grueling acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft nears the finish line, the tech giant and developers of Xbox shared that they have struck a deal with PlayStation to keep Call of Duty (COD) on its platform -- for at least the next ten years.

Brad Smith, the Vice Chair and President of Microsoft shared that "From Day One of this acquisition, we’ve been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers. Even after we cross the finish line for this deal’s approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty remains available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before."

While the acquisition isn't officially complete, the last hurdle, an attempt by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), was denied by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. This has allowed for Microsoft and PlayStation to enter into a "binding agreement" to keep COD on the platform.

At the time of writing, details shared about the contract seem to exclusively express maintaining COD on the PlayStation platforms but do not appear to have any mention of other exclusive titles. However, a tweet from the Head of Xbox Phil Spencer, particularly the last line, lends some hope for additional games.

Spencer shared that "We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games."

