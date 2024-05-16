California Living Museum to celebrate 41st birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern residents are invited to celebrate California Living Museum’s 41st birthday this Saturday.

Meg Maitland, Executive Director at CALM joined 17 News at Noon to speak about the what you can expect at this years bash.

According to Maitland, various animals at the zoo will also be joining the celebration. “A lot of our animals are getting their ‘birthday cakes.’ So, our bobcats and mountain lions are going to get ‘fish and meat cakes’.”

You will also get the chance to see the CALM bears receive and devour their birthday cakes.

The event will also feature a petting zoo, food vendors, civic organization booths, games and prizes.

The celebration starts at 9 a.m. and will wrap up at 4 p.m. at CALM. Admission for kids 3 to 12-years-old is only $4, when accompanied by an adult. Admission for CALM members is free.

