These California lakes were winners in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

California is known to residents and visitors alike for its stunning nature, which may be why USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards ranked some of its lakes as among the best in the nation.

Lake Tahoe, located in both California and Nevada, and Big Bear Lake were voted to be in the top 10 best lakes in the United States. Lake Havasu, located in both California and Arizona, and Big Bear Lake were voted to be among the top 10 best lakes for water sports.

Here is where the California winners ranked:

Best Lake: #5, Lake Tahoe; #6, Big Bear Lake.

Best Lake for Water Sports: #6, Lake Havasu; #7, Big Bear Lake.

The selection process began with a panel of industry experts making recommendations in each category, which included best fishing lodge, best lake and best river for tubing. 10Best editors finalized a list of nominees that readers then voted on over a four-week period.

Big Bear Lake

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California lakes win several USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards