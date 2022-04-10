Today only, the 'best sheets ever' with 41,000 five-star ratings are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Snag new sheets for as little as $32! (Photo: Amazon)

If you're having trouble sleeping, nice sheets are worth the splurge, but for today only, you don't have to shell out big bucks to get a good night's sleep! Amazon has slashed prices on top-rated California Design Den sheets. You can stock up on a queen-size set of these 400-thread count beauties ($37, was $43) in a range of colors and patterns.

These aren’t just any old sheets — they have an army of fans (like more than 41,000 five-star reviews). What do people love about them so much? Let’s discuss.

Softer sheets are waiting. (Photo: Amazon)

$37 $43 at Amazon

The sheets are made with 100 percent long staple cotton fiber and a sateen weave for maximum softness. They’re also eco-friendly and keep their cozy feel for a lifetime. They even resist fading.

The fabric is run through some serious testing before it ends up on your bed. California Design Den conducts extensive product checks on its sheets, and the fabric is tested for performance to make sure there is no pilling or shrinkage. They’re also individually measured and stitched.

Have a deep mattress or mattress topper? No problem! These sheets have deep pockets that fit just about anything you sleep on and if you have Amazon Prime, you can get them delivered to your door for free, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Welcome to a good night's sleep. (Photo: Amazon)

$37 $43 at Amazon

People compare these to top quality hotel sheets. “Have stayed in a 5-star hotel before and these sheets were [just] as wonderful!” a satisfied sleeper wrote. “I loved them so much that I reordered. They are smooth and comforting!”

“Your body can actually regulate like it’s supposed to with these,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “My spouse agreed that he’s been sleeping great in them as well. We haven’t fought over the thermostat or blankets since.”

A cool feature of the fitted sheet: It has a “foot” tag to let you know which end goes on the bottom end of your mattress. “I love the ‘foot’ tag as it takes the difficulty out of deciding what direction these should go,” a happy shopper wrote. “I have a topper and a thick mattress and the fitted sheet just slipped on and tucked under the mattress.”

Another satisfied customer says these are the only sheets they’ll use in their vacation rental business. “I have received public reviews about my linens on multiple occasions,” they wrote. “I now have over 150 sets of these sheets, all in white, in varying sizes. I have never experienced any negative issues, each set consistent as the next. I have had these for almost 2 years and they are softer, and just as beautiful as the day they arrived.”

One fan calls these the “best sheets ever!” noting that they started out with the 400 thread-count sheets and loved them so much they decided to buy more, upgrading to the 600 thread count sheets. “Absolutely love it. Great product at an unbelievable price,” they added.

$37 $43 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

