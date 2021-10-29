Smile! This dentist-approved activated-charcoal toothpaste is now just $7.50

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We know, right? The toothpaste is pitch-black; the choppers it leaves behind are pearly white. Irony! Paradox! Science! (Photo: Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Amazon’s top-selling toothpaste doesn’t come from a household name or contain peroxide, a traditional whitening ingredient.

In fact, it’s fluoride-free and boasts activated charcoal and coconut oil as its main ingredients. Billed as “Nature’s whitening toothpaste,” Cali White Activated Charcoal and Organic Coconut Oil Toothpaste is a top-rated bestseller with 23,000 five-star reviews. That's a lot of smiling shoppers with pristine choppers!

Get ready to join them, because now Yahoo shoppers can score a tube of Cali White for just $7.50 with the promo code 15YAHOOTEETH. That's down from Amazon's usual price of $9, which was down from the original price of $20. Hang on, we'll do the math: That's a 62.5 percent discount!

One former skeptic said, “It’s actually incredible. I have noticed a huge difference in how white my teeth are now. I’m a heavy smoker, so this is definitely a game changer.” Another pointed out that despite its dark color, it “rinses off well” and works as expected.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Shop it: Cali White Activated Charcoal and Organic Coconut Oil Toothpaste, $7.50 with promo code 15YAHOOTEETH (was $20), amazon.com

Other reviewers add that unlike peroxide-laden whitening toothpastes, this one doesn’t sensitize teeth but still provides a refreshing effect. One wrote, “My teeth do look whiter and I am experiencing no sensitivity. Flavor is pleasant, too. And it doesn’t stain my sink or toothbrush — two things I had been concerned about.”

So, what’s the deal with activated charcoal?

New York City-based cosmetic dentist Brian Kantor tells Yahoo Lifestyle that he would recommend activated charcoal for removing surface stains, but notes that fluoride is a must to prevent dental decay. “Activated charcoal can be used as a supplement to brushing with regular toothpaste for people who are seeking a whiter smile through the removal of surface stains,” he explains. “But it is necessary to also make sure the toothpaste includes fluoride.”

Story continues

At this way-more-than-half-off price, why not start stockpiling stocking stuffers for the, um, dentally challenged loved ones in your life? (Photo: Amazon)

Shop it: Cali White Activated Charcoal and Organic Coconut Oil Toothpaste, $7.50 with promo code 15YAHOOTEETH (was $20), amazon.com

What about coconut oil?

One reviewer said they were hesitant to try a product with oil due to a bad experience with "oil pulling" (an ancient Ayurvedic dental practice that involves swishing oil around in your mouth) and fear of the carbon’s gritty texture. “I’ve tried oil pulling … I just can’t do it,” they wrote. “I was worried this toothpaste would have a similar consistency to plain coconut oil and the charcoal would be gritty. Nope to both. Smooth consistency, zero grit, and tastes great! My 6- and 8-year-old kids love it, too! I noticed my teeth were whiter after the first use!”

When it comes to coconut oil, Dr. Kantor explains, “Oil pulling has shown to reduce inflammation by combining the fat-soluble toxins found in the mouth — a byproduct of bacterial dental plaque — with coconut oil.” In this case, coconut oil results in fresher breath, whiter teeth and reduced gum inflammation.

Bottom line

If you’re on the fence, Kantor adds, “Like with any material with abrasive properties, you have to be aware of the potential effects on the gums and enamel on the teeth.”

One happy customer wrote: “I love a good cup of coffee and really love a good glass of red wine. I’ve used every product out there and had great results with many, but nothing like this. My teeth aren’t just whiter, they also feel dentist-clean every time I brush and [this] keeps my mouth feeling clean throughout the day. I will never use anything else again.”

Another added, “Overall, I would recommend this product to anyone who is looking to whiten their teeth without using whitening strips or other methods.”

Shop it: Cali White Activated Charcoal and Organic Coconut Oil Toothpaste, $7.50 with promo code 15YAHOOTEETH (was $20), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Gaming deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Style deals:

Bedding and home deals:

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.