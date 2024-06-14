If you have an event for On the Calendar, email Richard Coltharp at rcoltharp@elritomedia.com.

Friday, June 14

Singer-songwriter Erica Perry Hamilton is the featured artist for the Summer Outdoor Music Series at Wingfield Park, 300 Center St. in Ruidoso. The acoustic concert is free, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

A plated lobster tail and filet mignon dinner with generous pours of fine wines takes top billing at the “Taste of the Spencer” Party & Fundraiser at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road in Alto. Everyone’s invited to this night of tasteful fun in which all Spencer Theater patrons play a part. Tickets are $145, 6 p.m. Visit spencertheater.com/taste-of-the-spencer.

Tuesday, June 18

A New Mexico alcohol server certification course will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at ENMU-Ruidoso, 709 Mechem Drive, room 221, in Ruidoso. Course is $40 and preregistration is required. Requirements: must be 19 years old; must present a valid government issued ID. Class offered on campus or online (internet, camera, speakers and microphone required), as a credit course or as a Community Call 575-315-1120.

Thursday, June 20

A course in Basic Life Support, CPR for Healthcare Workers will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at ENMU-Ruidoso, 709 Mechem Drive, room 106, in Ruidoso. Course is available through Community Development ($75), or for one college credit (CRN 41154, tuition rates and fees apply). Learn life-saving knowledge and skills through hands-on practices with mannequins. Earn your American Heart Association BLS certificate. Call 575-315-1120.

