New cafeteria item? The top chefs of Haywood County schools bring the heat to decide

Jun. 5—Get ready for delectable egg rolls to be added to Haywood Schools menu, thanks to the competition between three high schools to gauge whose student chef skills were good enough for their creation to be served up on the lunch line next year.

Central Haywood, Pisgah and Tuscola high schools participated in a Haywood County version of the North Carolina Junior Chef competition. Each school had a team of three to four student chefs, with each team crafting dishes that had to comply with the schools' nutritional requirements.

"Students had to create a cooker recipe that could be added to our school lunch menu. This was a tall order, since it had to be cost effective, nutritionally balanced and contain homegrown ingredients," said Charly Inman, the federal programs director and supervisor for Haywood County schools.

On April 26, the three teams raced against the stopwatch at Tuscola High School to cook and plate meals within an hour and a half. Items had to be under $4 per serving.

Students showed off their culinary skills in attempts that should make even Gordon Ramsey raise an approving brow. The teams plated a variety of dishes including hot sandwiches, fruit salad and gumbo. But in the end, there could only be one winner.

"We staggered the start time, so they would be able to serve hot food and give the judges 15 minutes to hear the presentation from students, try it, fill out the pre-req and then be ready for the next group," Inman said.

The meals were presented to a panel of staff including assistant superintendents Jill Barker and Graham Haynes, school board chairman Chuck Francis, and Alison Francis, the schools' child nutrition director.

Central Haywood's pork egg rolls were the ones that ended up getting the nod of approval to go on next year's menu.

Next year, Inman hopes the young chefs will compete at the state level.

Students of Central Haywood's winning team and their sponsor were recognized at the last Haywood County School board meeting. The team was comprised of students JP Maldonado, Lily Messer and Faith Young. Cameron Meeks, family consumer science teacher at CHHS, served as sponsor.