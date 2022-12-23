My new milk frother cured me of my $7-a-day coffee habit — and it's 50% off at Amazon

Don't judge, but I'm the idiot who used to throw down $7 daily on a hot, thick, foamy latte. It's terrifying to do the math and see just how much I spent annually on coffee. And not even great coffee. It was passable, at best; its best quality was that it was convenient. Let's not even get into how many paper cups and plastic lids I've used. But I'm the idiot who loves a foam cloud on her drink. So much foam.

So allow me to introduce you to the Cafe Casa "Make Your Marista Jealous" milk frother, which finally broke my overpriced java addiction. It turns out I'm not its only fan. Amazon shoppers gush about this thing. And right now, it's on sale, down from 25 bucks to just $12 with the on-page coupon.

The Cafe Casa frother, which is battery-operated, is 11 inches tall. It stands on its own, meaning you can leave it on the counter (and won't be tempted to shove it into your junk drawer and crush it). The contoured handle makes it easy to control, so you won't be faced with spatters of foam all over your walls.

But here's the best part: It improves just about every type of drink imaginable. Protein shakes? Yes. Hot chocolate? Sure. Matcha? You bet. Bone broth? Totally. And of course, coffee. It has two power settings, so you can toggle to get that perfect froth. You'll use this thing constantly.

To make your setup professional, all you need is an inexpensive metal pitcher. Pour the milk into said pitcher. Set the active end of the frother inside, and press the button. It does its job in 15 or 20 seconds. Then add the frothed milk to your coffee. Done.

The best part is this gadget goes beyond drinks. It makes the absolute lightest, fluffiest scrambled eggs. Just follow the process above. Crack the eggs into your pitcher, add milk (or not) and froth away.

Need whipped cream? The Cafe Casa frother has you covered. Pour heavy cream into the pitcher, and whip away.

Amazon shoppers seem to agree — it's already amassed more than 5,000 perfect five-star ratings. Shoppers love how powerful and easy to use it is.

"Best little thingamagig in my kitchen," gushed a rave reviewer. "This is a powerful frother. It only takes seconds to froth up your milk or cream. But watch out! You will find yourself thinking up creative drink recipes just to have an excuse to use it! Definitely a must have! It packs a punch!"

"I've gone through a few different frothers (I use them to make my matcha every morning) and this is the best one for me by far," raved another five-star fan. "The thing that really makes a different is how easy it is to use. Most of them have a button that you have to hold down with your thumb while you're frothing, but I have bad arthritis in my thumb and can't get enough pressure to do that. This one has a little switch, so you just click it on and it goes without having to hold anything down."

Maybe it's me, but there's something intensely satisfying about the entire process. It's soothing and almost magical, watching liquid turn into soft, delicate foam. And just as satisfying is calculating the cash I'm not spending on pricey coffee — $7 at a time.

Cafe Casa Café Casa Milk Frother for Coffee $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.