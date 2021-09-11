This barista-level milk frother has more than 4,000 glowing reviews—and it's just $14 at Amazon right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Go ahead: Try this at home. (Photo: Amazon)

When you have a drink made by a skilled barista, you know it. The coffee is nice and strong, and the milk is frothed to perfection. If you have your own coffee or espresso machine at home, it's only natural that you'd want to recreate the experience in your own kitchen. But, of course, you need the right tools for it.

Well, Amazon is here to do you a solid. Right now, you can get the top-rated Cafe Casa milk frother on sale for just $14! This handheld frother will help you whip up the perfect foam in no time — without having to trek to your local coffee shop.

The frother, which is powered by two AA batteries, features two different speeds to help you get your barista-level foam in 15 seconds or less. It even has an ergonomic handle to keep you comfortable while you work, along with a stainless steel whisk for some serious foam-creating power.

The Cafe Casa milk frother does so much more than foam milk, though. This frother can whisk up protein shakes, hot chocolate, matcha and even whipped cream.

Better coffee is waiting. (Photo: Amazon)

Shop it: Cafe Casa milk frother, $14 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com

Once you're done crafting your beverage, simply run it under hot water and turn it on for a few seconds. That's it! Then, stash the frother on its sleek stand and enjoy your expert creation.

The Cafe Casa milk frother has plenty of fans who rave about its ability to whip things up in seconds. "This little milk frother speaks for itself, really. It works very well," a happy frother said. "It's battery operated, so there's no fussing with cords. I use rechargeable batteries in it and haven't had to change them out yet in the past month, even with using it multiple times a day."

Another fan called the Cafe Casa the "KitchenAid mixer of milk frothers," sharing that it "froths up a storm." They noted that the motor can go between 13,000 rpms on low and 15,000 rpms on high. "But who's going to park it on low? Just jack it up full force, get that latte going. You'll be glad you did," they wrote.

Story continues

And then there's this to consider from a satisfied customer: It can save you money in the long run. "When you see how easy it is to do it yourself, you'll never pay $$$ for a cappuccino or caffè macchiato again," they said.

Love your frothy lattes and cappuccinos? Snag this top-rated milk frother while it's still in stock.



Shop it: Cafe Casa milk frother, $14 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.