Café, bar closes less than a year after opening to Leicester, West Asheville communities

ASHEVILLE - Nearly a year ago, a hybrid café and bar were introduced to a local neighborhood to bring more dining and social options to the area.

Now, Sovereign Remedies Exchange, the sister concept to the downtown bar and restaurant Sovereign Remedies, has closed at 2645 New Leicester Highway in Leicester, just past West Asheville.

“I feel like I can’t give it the time that it needs. I absolutely love the space, I love the community but, in all realization, I don’t have the real energy and time to give to it,” said owner Charlie Hodge.

In March 2023, SRX opened after Hodge flipped the former late-night bar, Snake Oil Social Club, into a family-friendly establishment.

SRX offered coffee, wine and beer menus with pastries, snacks and meals supplied by local food trucks and vendors and Sovereign Remedies’ commissary kitchen.

SRX operated through January but due to staffing issues and the slower traffic season this winter, the business closed for February. Hodge said the plan was to reopen in March, but he decided not to reopen and focus instead on his other restaurant and bar properties, primarily Sovereign Remedies.

Charlie Hodge, owner of Sovereign Remedies Exchange, sits in the cafe and wine/beer bar in Leicester.

The restaurateur said much of the struggle was due to the lack of time given to making the business a success. In particular, SRX suffered when staff and resources had to be redirected to keep the downtown bar and restaurant running smoothly.

On Feb. 25, Hodge announced the closure of SRX on social media that included the following statement:

“Leicester, the last year serving you has shown how special this community is and has helped us realize that now is not a time for an expansion but of a concentration to our roots. We have decided that we cannot give the SRX space the care and attention that it deserves to operate at its utmost potential. In the past our ‘mother ship’ has been an asset to expansion, and though we see our region return from the pandemic, the world is still adapting and growing. We have been working on new menus, open hours, brunch on Saturday and Sunday (with our jumbo mimosas being served, among other amazing brunchy, bougie, specialty cocktails!) where our core is. Therefore, much of our time and attention is going into making all of these things happen downtown."

In recent months, Hodge stepped into the role of executive chef at Sovereign Remedies after the departure of David Van Tassel and introduced a new dining menu, including weekend brunch.

“I’ve been focusing on Sovereign Remedies and getting in the kitchen and helping (to) define what we’re doing foodwise and getting back to our solid commitment to ultra-local ― having the farms dictate what we have and where we go with our food,” said Hodge, who opened the downtown establishment in 2014.

He’s also reintroduced Meatball Mondays, a weekly promotion of meatball and eggplant subs and antipasto plus drink specials.

Baked goods at Sovereign Remedies Exchange in Leicester.

Hodge also owns the bars Asheville Beauty Academy, which has an upstairs venue called The Parlor, and The Getaway River Bar and the Good A.F. food truck.

Hodge said Asheville Beauty Academy, at 28 Broadway St., has operated with limited hours this winter but plans for the bar to bring in new programming, like live music.

He said he’s looking forward to the warmer season so more guests may enjoy sitting alongside the French Broad River at The Getaway River Bar, at 790 Riverside Drive.

As for SRX, Hodge said he is seeking someone who can dedicate the time and effort to operating a business at the New Leicester Highway building. The business needs a “fearless leader” who can be there day-to-day.

Sovereign Remedies Exchange has closed in Leicester.

Hodge said there has been some interest in the venue, adding that he would like to see someone continue a similar café and bar concept, as that is where the business was strongest.

He said there’s a demand for a community space in Leicester, and guests also enjoyed the intimate backyard and the music events.

Interested parties may inquire by contacting Hodge via Sovereign Remedies’ social media pages.

"The place is amazing and I want it to bloom to what it should be," Hodge said. "I know that making this choice is not the one I want to make ― I wish I had 10 more hours each day ― but it's the right choice, and I think someone is going to do something great there."

