Cadillac Just Unveiled the New All-Electric Vistiq SUV. Here’s Everything We Know.

Cadillac is rounding out its EV portfolio with the new Vistiq, a large, three-row SUV that marks the next step in the brand’s commitment to go all-electric by 2030. Smaller in size than the stunning Escalade IQ we saw earlier this year, yet larger than the midsize Lyriq that debuted in 2021, the Vistiq looks destined to be the replacement for the current XT6 SUV, with space for seven.

“VISTIQ adds another compelling EV to the Cadillac lineup, reinforcing our commitment to an electric future,” stated John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac, in the official announcement. “Our brand now has an EV entry in most luxury segments, offering customers a range of choices, and Cadillac EVs will cover most luxury SUV segments across critical global markets in the next two years.”

More from Robb Report

Although specifications have not yet been announced, the Vistiq will be built on GM’s Ultium platform, which underpins not only the rest of the Cadillac EV lineup, but also the GMC Hummer SUV, as well as the GMC Sierra Denali and Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks. Range for the Vistiq could fall somewhere between the Escalade, rated at 450 miles, and the Lyriq, rated at slightly more than 300 miles. Previously, Cadillac announced an entry-level crossover, the 2025 Optiq, which is expected to be the brand’s best-seller with an anticipated starting price of about $45,000.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq.

Sitting at the top of the range is Cadillac’s bespoke Celestiq halo car, each hand-built to order and boasting top-of-the line materials and craftsmanship. This fall, the brand announced the opening of Cadillac House at Vanderbilt, a dedicated space located a stone’s throw from Cadillac’s design studios in Warren, Mich., where customers can collaborate one-on-one with designers to create their own Celestiq examples. It’s a testament to Cadillac’s commitment to returning to is glory days of exclusivity, when well-heeled celebrities and heads of state flocked to the brand for its quality, style, and cachet.

The 2026 Vistiq will join the rest of Cadillac’s EV lineup, which includes the marque’s Celestiq halo car, seen here at the new Cadillac House at Vanderbilt.

Influences from Celestiq and Lyriq can be clearly seen on the new Vistiq, including the “shield” front face, super-thin horizontal headlamps, and strong vertical lighting signatures in both the front and rear. We expect the Vistiq to follow Cadillac’s “two prong” approach, with luxury trim levels that employ more traditional elements such as chrome trim (as seen in the two press photos), and sport models, which use more black and body-colored elements.

We may have to wait until next year to learn about the interior, but our hope is that it features the Escalade IQ’s 55-inch curved OLED screen (shown above).

Inside, we hope to see the giant, 55-inch curved OLED screen used in the Escalade IQ, and we also anticipate the vehicle will be available with Super Cruise, Cadillac’s hands-free driver-assistance system. With a well-equipped Lyriq pricing out at about $75,000 and the Escalade IQ expected to start at $130,000, the Vistiq could fall into $80,000 to $90,000 territory. It’s only conjecture at this point though, as Cadillac won’t be releasing any more specific details until sometime next year.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.