Cabin fever: A guide to beautiful holiday homes in Britain’s remote places

57 Nord: A view of the meeting point of three lochs, with the medieval Eilean Donan Castle on the left (Holly Farrier)

Countryside escapes capture the mind of city dwellers like little else.

Some may favour a short break in a rural B&B, hoping for friendly landlords to accommodate their leisure – but for those seeking a truly remote stay, cabins and lodges are unparalleled.

A new photobook from Hoxton Mini Press curates Britain’s most exciting rural hideaways where guests can fully immerse themselves in nature.

From an architectural eco-lodge in a private woodland near Hastings to an off-grid sanctuary on the Welsh border, there is a surprising mix of modern and traditional pastoral rentals to discover.

‘An Opinionated Guide: British Cabins & Hideaways’ by Sophie Howarth is published by Hoxton Mini Press

Bowcombe Boathouse: characterful waterside sanctuary in Devon (Holly Farrier)

Eagle Brae: classic log cabins in a theatrical Highland setting (Holly Farrier)

Architects Hut: tiny cabin in Dorset with impressive eco-credentials (Holly Farrier)

The Bivvy: A-frame cabin on a Shropshire farm (Holly Farrier)

Kudhva: treetop camping pods in Cornwall (Holly Farrier)

Kudhva: Russian baths are on-site for guests (Holly Farrier)

Blue Hare: a modernist hideaway on Isle of Harris (Holly Farrier)

Front cover of ‘An Opinionated Guide: British Cabins & Hideaways’ (Hoxton Mini Press ‘British cabins)