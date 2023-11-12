Cabin fever: A guide to beautiful holiday homes in Britain’s remote places
Countryside escapes capture the mind of city dwellers like little else.
Some may favour a short break in a rural B&B, hoping for friendly landlords to accommodate their leisure – but for those seeking a truly remote stay, cabins and lodges are unparalleled.
A new photobook from Hoxton Mini Press curates Britain’s most exciting rural hideaways where guests can fully immerse themselves in nature.
From an architectural eco-lodge in a private woodland near Hastings to an off-grid sanctuary on the Welsh border, there is a surprising mix of modern and traditional pastoral rentals to discover.
‘An Opinionated Guide: British Cabins & Hideaways’ by Sophie Howarth is published by Hoxton Mini Press