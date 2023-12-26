Cabernet Sauvignon Is The Expert-Approved Wine Pairing For Burgers

Whether you're rustling up a batch of burgers in the backyard or treating yourself to a hearty dinner at your favorite eatery, savoring your meal with the perfect libation is a must. Thankfully, there's a particular wine that tastes exceptionally delicious when enjoyed with a big, juicy burger. Cabernet sauvignon -- the French-born, globally beloved, full-bodied red wine renowned for its deep hue and bold character -- stands out as the optimal wine pairing for a delectable burger.

According to Patrick Murphy, a sommelier from the TRUST Restaurant Group in San Diego, the magic lies in a well-aged cabernet sauvignon — and the reasons behind this magical matchup are evident. As Murphy told Mashed, "The nuances of high-quality, classic burger ingredients meld incredibly well with these types of wines." Picture this: a succulent, seared beef patty meeting the complex notes of cabernet sauvignon. The burger's richness faithfully accompanies the wine's nuanced profile, while the wine's dry, bittersweet essence intertwines with the robust elements of the burger.

Burgers Taste Even More Amazing With Cabernet Sauvignon

Cheeseburger, fries, and red wine - Alberto Gagliardi/Getty Images

In addition to the seasoned patty, many quintessential burger toppings -- namely melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mustard, ketchup, mayo, and a myriad of other veggies and condiments -- also find comfort in the complex layers of the wine. Patrick Murphy's endorsement of a good cabernet sauvignon as the ultimate burger companion emphasizes the impeccable balance achieved through its mellowness. The famous red shed seamlessly integrates with the diversity of ingredients present in a burger.

How does this culinary alchemy happen, exactly? "Thanks to the slow maturation of these wines, the intense, youthful fruit notes are replaced by more savory characteristics while still maintaining freshness," Murphy explains. Of course, plenty of mutual benefits come with this coupling. Uncorking a bottle of mature cabernet sauvignon before tucking into a burger creates a series of contrasts and complements in which the wine enhances the burger, and the burger, in turn, elevates the wine. A glass of aged cabernet sauvignon ensures that its vibrancy boosts the burger experience rather than overpowering it.

Read the original article on Mashed.