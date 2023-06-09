Ditch your beach chairs: Amazon has cabanas just in time for summer lounging — starting at $350
Who says you can’t create a backyard paradise that rivals a five-star resort? This summer, don’t just spend your chill time plopped on some low-rent patio chair — do it in style with a cabana daybed. Whether you want a traditional variety that will accommodate your friends and family, or one that’s only for you, there's a daybed out there with your name on it. Just hop on over to Amazon and click to pick. Most cabanas start at $350, an worth-every-penny outlay for untold summers of lounging splendor. But hurry; now that the secret is out, we’re sure these won’t be in stock for long!
You can transform your backyard into a peaceful oasis on a budget. Case in point: This clamshell-design cabana is just $350 when you use an on-page coupon. Its semicircular shape makes conversation easy — and it comfortably seats four. It also has a sturdy, retractable canopy to keeps things shade.
This wicker number has everything you need to enjoy time in the sun. It's UV-proof and water-resistant, making it durable in all weather conditions. You get a four-seat sofa, three matching ottomans, a retractable canopy, four pillows and four cushions.
Looking to add a cabana with some color? Then don't sleep on this five-piece sectional. With a little less than a half-circle profile, you'll be able to keep an eye on your surroundings — the perfect way to get and throw shade! The set comes with cushions, pillows and a retractable canopy and is available in navy (above), beige and grey.
For a more simple pick, this option from Safavieh leans into the "bed" part of daybed while turning your fave alfresco space into a dreamy retreat. Its wide enough (62.4") for others to lounge with you, but intimate enough for cozy solo lazing.
For those who are really not interested in sharing, snag this pair of chaises. Each recliner comes with comfortable cushions, an easy-to-adjust canopy top and a pop-out mini table for your icy beverage.