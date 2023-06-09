Ditch your beach chairs: Amazon has cabanas just in time for summer lounging — starting at $350

Move over lounge chairs, cabanas are here. (Photo: Amazon)

Who says you can’t create a backyard paradise that rivals a five-star resort? This summer, don’t just spend your chill time plopped on some low-rent patio chair — do it in style with a cabana daybed. Whether you want a traditional variety that will accommodate your friends and family, or one that’s only for you, there's a daybed out there with your name on it. Just hop on over to Amazon and click to pick. Most cabanas start at $350, an worth-every-penny outlay for untold summers of lounging splendor. But hurry; now that the secret is out, we’re sure these won’t be in stock for long!

AECOJOY Aecojoy Patio Furniture Outdoor Daybed You can transform your backyard into a peaceful oasis on a budget. Case in point: This clamshell-design cabana is just $350 when you use an on-page coupon. Its semicircular shape makes conversation easy — and it comfortably seats four. It also has a sturdy, retractable canopy to keeps things shade. $350 at Amazon

Quarte Quarte 4 Piece Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set This wicker number has everything you need to enjoy time in the sun. It's UV-proof and water-resistant, making it durable in all weather conditions. You get a four-seat sofa, three matching ottomans, a retractable canopy, four pillows and four cushions. $436 at Amazon

Best Choice Products Best Choice Products 5-Piece Modular Patio Wicker Daybed Looking to add a cabana with some color? Then don't sleep on this five-piece sectional. With a little less than a half-circle profile, you'll be able to keep an eye on your surroundings — the perfect way to get and throw shade! The set comes with cushions, pillows and a retractable canopy and is available in navy (above), beige and grey. $600 at Amazon

Safavieh Safavieh Cadeo Black and White Cushion Daybed For a more simple pick, this option from Safavieh leans into the "bed" part of daybed while turning your fave alfresco space into a dreamy retreat. Its wide enough (62.4") for others to lounge with you, but intimate enough for cozy solo lazing. $482 at Amazon