Byredo's "Rogue Chaotique" Is Sexual Seduction in Fragrance Form

Boughie perfumery brand Byredo has expanded its "Night Veils" fragrance series with its latest drop dubbed "Rouge Chaotique," an ode to nightfall escapades.

As the latest member of the "Night Veils" collection, "Rouge Chaotique" combines deep, rich florals with woody notes, creating a sultry, mysterious aroma that evokes the feeling of the night. The scent opens with top notes of rich saffron, acidic bergamot and creamy leather notes, while the heart notes consist of deep violet plums and pralines. "Rouge Chaotique" has base notes with an earthy, woody foundation, complete with patchouli and spiced papyrus, giving it a sensual edge and an all-night-lasting power.

Byredo's "Rouge Chaotique" retails for $350 USD and is available via the brand's website.

