ByGone Muncie: The Cardinal, York, Prairie, Hiatt, Mud Creek watershed

There’s a wonderfully informative sign about watersheds along the Cardinal Greenway near Prairie Creek Reservoir.

If you’re unfamiliar, a watershed is the drainage basin of a creek or river — the area where surface water collects into a single stream.

When I first read the sign many years ago, it introduced me to the concept of a watershed address, which is “like a mailing address — a written description of a location.” But instead of a house number, street, city, zip code and state, a watershed address follows the path your local surface water takes into a lake or ocean basin.

The sign is in the Prairie Creek watershed, specifically near Chalfant Ditch #245.

The creek on the 1874 A.L. Kingman map of Delaware County.

Prairie Creek drains most of Perry Township and is part of the White River’s west fork watershed. The White empties into the Wabash River, which drains most of Indiana. The Wabash is part of the Ohio River’s water basin, a major tributary of the Mississippi River.

The Mississippi watershed is the fourth largest on earth, covering 3.2 million square miles of our continent. Approximately 72 million Americans and Canadians live within the basin. The Mississippi dumps anywhere from 200 to 700 thousand cubic feet of water into the Gulf of Mexico every single second.

Some of that water comes from Delaware County.

Like all Munsonians, I live in the White River basin. My watershed address is: York Prairie Creek, West Fork-White, Wabash, Ohio, Mississippi River Watershed.

However, someone trying to find me at that address might have trouble. York Prairie Creek also goes by three other names: Cardinal Creek, Mud Creek and Hiatt Ditch. Despite this overlapping nomenclature, it’s all the same creek.

Cardinal Creek on the campus of Ball State University between Studebaker West and Park Hall.

The waterway rises on Ball State University’s campus, somewhere near Park Hall. It flows north, disappearing into culverts and drainage tile before opening up into the Duck Pond. East of Tillotson and on campus, the stream is known as Cardinal Creek.

From there, it flows into west Muncie as York Prairie Creek. After meeting Watson Ditch #134 north of Catalina Swim Club, the course runs southwesterly into Mt. Pleasant Township. At Muncie Elks Golf Club, just south of Cammack, the creek turns sharply southwest, running parallel along the river until it empties into the White at High Banks, halfway between Yorktown and Daleville.

As Muncie and Yorktown grew over the past century, locals improved drainage by modifying York Prairie many times — although the general route remains mostly unchanged. Our predecessors straightened and widened runs, rerouted others, added embankments and riprap, cut tributary ditches, added culverts and bridges, and deepened parts of the channel.

The first major dredging effort I could find happened in 1898. The Muncie Daily Times wrote that Delaware County commissioners planned improvements for the creek, which was to “extend from the fair grounds to a point in Mt. Pleasant township, eight or ten miles west of this city. It is known as the York Prairie ditch.”

The creek was named after William Merritt Petty’s York Prairie Farm, which sprawled just west of what is now Tillotson Ave, along either side of the creek.

Petty had moved to Delaware County with his family in the 1840s. Petty Road was so-named in their honor. The family bought and lived in the Jarrett Homestead, an 1840s farmhouse that still stands.

William Merritt was known locally as a weather prognosticator.

In late June of 1881, according to the Times, “William Petty of York Prairie Farm, says that by Sunday morning, we will have the most destructive storm that has passed over this section of the world in years.”

The storm never happened, but Petty’s weather premonitions continued unabated. In 1884, “the well-known weather prophet of York Prairie, says he predicted the late cold snap several weeks ago, and now says we may expect more extremely cold weather.”

A few 19th century maps and some newspaper stories identify the same stream as Mud Creek.

For instance, in February 1903, the Muncie Morning Star reported that “a petition signed by fifty-six residents of Mt. Pleasant township was presented (to county commissioners) asking that a bridge be constructed over Mud Creek.”

It’s unclear which bridge this was, but after the Great Flood of 1913, the Muncie Star wrote that the William Hofherr Bridge in Mt. Pleasant Township “over Mud Creek” had completely washed away. The 35-foot span cost an estimated $2,000 to replace. A new bridge opened later that July.

York Prairie Creek west of Tillotson.

Adding to the confusion, the creek’s legal name is Hiatt Ditch. It was so designated after the county undertook a major widening and dredging project in 1908. The Star wrote that the “new Hiatt Ditch is to extend in the western section of Center and eastern section of Mt. Pleasant townships. The construction of the new drainage tract, which will cost about $25,000, was recently ordered by the court.”

The ditch was partially paid for by taxing property owners along the creek, including farmers Thomas and Effie Hiatt. We know the Hiatt Farm today as Pleasant View, a housing subdivision north of River Road between Grace Baptist Church and Colonial Crest Apartments.

Traveling along York Prairie’s channel west from Muncie into Yorktown is like a topographical journey into mid-20th century white flight and postwar suburban sprawl.

Just west of Tillotson along the creek, Sunset Knoll was developed in the 1940s and 1950s, followed by Orchard Lawn, Sherwood Hills and The Oaks. Developers platted Westbrier and Pleasant View in the 1960s and Westbridge and Robin Wood a decade later. The Westbrook neighborhood in Yorktown was built in the 1960s, followed by Forest and Western hills in the 1970s.

An exception is West Acres, which was platted in 1939 but wasn’t developed until after the war. Pineview, Deerbrook Estates and Woodland Trails were all developed in the 1990s.

After draining rich farmland west of Yorktown, York Prairie empties into the White River in southwest Mt. Pleasant Township. The confluence area is commonly known as Highbanks, so named for an elevated ridge running along the western edge of the White River valley.

Highbanks is historically notable in that it was once home to the Lenape (Delaware) Native American village Owenachki. Unami-speaking Lenape inhabited the settlement from approximately 1796 until the War of 1812. Chief Hockingpomsga served as the village’s titular leader and head of the wolf kinship division until about 1809.

Millions of us are connected across the continent in river basins. Metaphorically, a watershed address perfectly illustrates a crucial, yet often overlooked reality of life: No matter what we do on this planet, our actions always have repercussions downstream.

Chris Flook is a Delaware County Historical Society board member and a senior lecturer of media at Ball State University.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: A creek by any other name carries water from Muncie to the Gulf