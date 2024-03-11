'Bye-bye, Lulu': Shoppers adore these soft, smoothing cross-waist leggings, on sale for $20

What would we do without leggings? They're comfortable and versatile without being quite as casual as a pair of sweats, and they're great both for layering and wearing solo. Our unending love of leggings — and the desire to save a few bucks — has pushed many shoppers to search for well-made options that won't cost an arm and a leg, and we've falling in love with one such pair right along with over 6,000 fans: Ododos Cross Waist Leggings, on sale for $20 a pair for Prime members.

Why is this a good deal?

These leggings regularly go for $24 (the 21-inch capri inseam goes for $22), so although you're only saving a few bucks, it's something! That said, these leggings haven't gone on sale in a few weeks, so if you're working on adding some basics to your spring wardrobe, it's time to strike if you're on the fence. Plus, they're an even better deal when you consider that leggings from major retailers like Lululemon and Athleta go for (gulp) $100 or more for a single pair.

Why do I need this?

Ododos Cross Waist Leggings are ideal for anyone looking for versatile bottoms to add to their wardrobe. They cinch in at the waist to create a flattering silhouette, aided by a criss-cross cut and a wide, tummy-controlling waistband. Four-way stretch ensures you'll be comfortable no matter what you're doing — from working out to simply working your way through the day's to-do list. The fabric is moisture-wicking to help you stay dry and comfortable, even if you're tearing it up on the treadmill.

Speaking of the fabric, it won't reveal anything you don't want it to — these leggings are fully opaque, so whether you're wearing them with a long tunic or a shorter top, you won't be showing off your underwear. Flatlock seams reduce chafing, which is a blessing to thicker-thighed ladies like myself. There's a hidden pocket in the waistband to store your keys, credit cards and cash, and, for $5 more, you can upgrade to the variety with outer pockets.

These leggings, available in three inseams, compare favorably with much pricier brands, reviewers say. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Yep, there's a lot to love about the Ododos Cross Waist Leggings — just ask the more than 6,000 Amazon reviewers that awarded them a five-star rating. One of those fans shared that these made her say "bye-bye, Lulu!" She wrote, "I struggle with cellulite (who doesn't?) but damn! No cellulite showing through these pants ... $25 for these or over $100 for Lulu. I’ll choose these!"

Another shopper said that, after spending "a small fortune ... trying to find the perfect leggings for everyday use," the Ododos leggings came out on top: "They do not slide down, they are high-waisted and do not roll. The material is buttery soft and decently thick so that it isn’t see through, but not so thick that it's too hot."

"These are the most comfortable leggings ever!" raved a third reviewer. "Great material, super stretchy yet form-fitting, and love the V-shape waistband! Super amazing, I have multiple pairs! They hold up very well in the wash and don’t pill at all. Great material for working out. Love the pockets too!"

"These are so soft and flattering," said a final customer. "They do attract lint but this hasn’t stopped me from buying a second pair. I’ve started washing them in a delicates bag and that seems to help."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

