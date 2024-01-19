‘Bye-bye, flakes’: This compact scalp massager with 111,000 five-star fans is on sale for just $8

Nobody likes having a dry scalp: the itching, the scratching, the flaking, the people you're next to sidling away in fear that you've got fleas (or worse). If your scalp is in need of a little TLC — especially with this winter dryness — you may want to head over (heh) to Amazon and pick up the Heeta Scalp Massager. So far, more than 111,000 people have given it a five-star rating, saying it helps with oil control, shedding and dandruff. Curious? It's down to just $8.

Why is it a good deal?

Right now, this scalp brush can be yours for almost 30% off. Not only will it help get rid of the flakes, but it'll also enhance your shower time, making it more of a spa-like experience. You'll no longer be singing the blues in the shower (but do feel free to sing some show tunes).

Why do I need this?

The Heeta is made with soft silicone "bristles" attached to an ergonomically designed handle. It promises a deep clean, gently exfoliating your scalp without scratching it, and it works on nearly all hair textures and lengths. You can use it in the shower to apply shampoo, of course, but you can also use it on dry hair to give yourself a soothing scalp massage anytime.

Lightweight and affordable, this scalp massager fits in the palm of your hand, making it easy to travel with. It comes in a ton different colors (the price varies depending on your selection), so it's a cinch to find an option you'll love — but customers are smitten for myriad other reasons, too. "Life-changing," said one. "Can't believe I ever lived without it."

Why anyone would want to do without one of these scalp brushes is a real, er, head scratcher. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

An army of fans over 111,000 strong raves about adding this scrubber to their shower routine.

"Bye-bye, flakes!" said one shopper. "My son had really bad flakes in his hair from dry scalp, poor thing. We tried all different kinds of shampoos and creams but nothing worked. I stumbled across this product and thought, why not give it a try? After one use, there were noticeably less flakes. After using it for a week, there were no more flakes."

A tip from this fan: "I don't massage more than a couple times clockwise and a couple counter-clockwise in each spot. That seems to prevent a tangling effect. I do love the massaging so much! The handle is designed exactly as one would hold the brush and you don't have to worry that the brush will slip from your grip. It also comes with a tiny rope to hang in the shower."

Another said it "saved my scalp," before adding, "I bought this li'l scrubber when I was really struggling with a dry, flaky, itchy scalp. My head always gets dry during the winter months and this has been my saving grace! I use it before I wash my hair and again in the shower and it’s completely gotten rid of my dandruff."

"Decreased my hair shedding," said one five-star reviewer. "This product is probably my favorite thing I've bought this year! I wash my hair every three days and give my scalp a good scrub in the shower with this. First, it feels amazing! Second, I've noticed a lot less hair loss in the shower over the past two months, which was the reason I bought it. I've also had a significant decrease in dry scalp."

"Oh my goodness … the oil has significantly reduced from my scalp!" raved another customer. "My hair suffered from an oily scalp in between wash days in the past. After incorporating this into my routine while shampooing, my life has been changed! I notice a huge difference in my hair and can go longer without having to constantly keep up with washing."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

