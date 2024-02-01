BuzzFeed Presents: Black, Out & Proud

BuzzFeed proudly presents "Black, Out & Proud," a month-long interview series highlighting contemporary Black queer creatives shaping history daily. This series, born from a commitment to counter Black queer erasure during Black History Month, pays homage to exceptional Black queer individuals whose talents and contributions to Black culture and history demand recognition.

This year's participants were chosen for their cultural impact and noteworthy advocacy within the LGBTQIA+ community. Whether you're an existing fan or on the cusp of becoming one, we're shining a spotlight on pioneering Black and queer personalities who deserve acknowledgment.

Keep reading for intimate conversations with luminaries such as Angelica Ross (Pose, American Horror Story), Ts Madison (RuPaul's Drag Race), Kalen Allen (The Ellen DeGeneres Show), and critically acclaimed author George M. Johnson (All Boys Aren't Blue), among other outstanding individuals.

Editor's note: This post will be updated weekly. Check back for new interviews each week!