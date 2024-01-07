How To Buy The Best Shrimp At The Grocery Store

Our most celebrated dishes include shrimp, from shrimp and grits and seafood boils to our popular Shrimp Étouffée. Let's face it, Southerners love shrimp. It's crucial to choose a high-quality and cost-effective shrimp when it's the star of the dish. But with a dozen labels, fresh vs. frozen, wild-caught vs. farmed, shelled and unshelled, shopping for shrimp can be overwhelming. Let's break down each label and what it means to you.

Shrimp Buying Basics

Shrimp is available at your local grocery store in the frozen section. While there are a dozen labels and preparations, we typically recommend purchasing jumbo peeled, deveined raw shrimp for most of our recipes. Peeling and deveining shrimp are two finicky, time-consuming chores, though they cost more than shell-on or "easy peel" shrimp. Forgo bags with freezer burn or covered in ice, affecting taste and texture.

Local, wild-caught fresh shrimp is valued for its superior flavor and texture. If you can buy fresh, the shrimp should have its head on, have a fresh, saltwater smell, and have a firm texture.

Frozen Shrimp Vs. Fresh Shrimp

Unless you're buying shrimp directly from fishers, you're likely buying some version of frozen shrimp at the grocery store. Commercial fishers or growers (more on that later) flash freeze shrimp once they catch it to preserve and protect the catch; frozen in the bag until you thaw at home. This ensures the shrimp will be fresh when you thaw them after purchase. Unless otherwise stated, fresh shrimp is frozen shrimp that has been thawed by the store, becoming less fresh by the moment. In this case, frozen is best.

What About Size?

Fudging on size isn't just a human foible. There are no regulations for labeling shrimp sizes, meaning one brand can label the crustaceans large while another might mark them medium. When in doubt, look for the number per pound, which should be on the label. The smaller the number, the bigger the shrimp. Since most recipes call for a pound or half a pound of shrimp (rather than 10 shrimp), use this number to determine how many you need.







Is A Prawn Just A Big Shrimp?

To the average person, prawns and shrimps are identical, both small crustaceans with a mild and sweet flavor. Larger and a little more expensive, prawns are not just big shrimp; the crustaceans live in freshwater, while shrimp can live in either, with a slightly different body structure. Equally delicious, sub in prawns in a pinch for shrimp.

Should You Buy Shrimp With Shell On Or Off?

More convenience tends to come with a higher cost, so expect pre-shelled shrimp to be the pricier option at the grocery store. Ideal for quick dishes like shrimp salad rolls and shrimp cake sandwiches or for folks that are uncomfortable shelling shrimp, beware that pre-shelled shrimp is more handled than other types. Stick with the shell not just for a more affordable option but because the outer carapace contains lots of flavors and can be used to create a fish broth. Between these two options is EZ-peel shrimp, split for easier shelling and deveined.

What's The Vein On The Shrimp?

Nope, it's not poo. The shrimp's digestive track runs along the outer body, and while it's not pleasant to eat, don't fret if you forget to get rid of it. Most folks prefer to remove the vein since it has a muddy flavor, but it's not poisonous. Pre-shelled shrimp should also be deveined.

Raw Shrimp Vs. Cooked Shrimp

Depending on your end use, cooked shrimp is a great shortcut, especially for appetizers like shrimp cocktail. Also ideal for busy nights when you can't be bothered to cook another item.

Simply thaw and enjoy, toss into a salad, throw over the top of pesto pasta, or munch on for a protein-rich snack. Otherwise, choose raw shrimp, as the shrimp will enhance the whole dish as it cooks.

Farmed Shrimp Vs. Wild Caught Shrimp

Farm-raised shrimp are mainly imported from Southeast Asia and South America, though shrimp must be labeled as their country of origin. Practices vary; some respect workers' rights and are environmentally sustainable, while others are not. Look for independent certifications like Monterey Bay Aquarium and Best Aquaculture Practices seals, which mark that the seafood you purchase is ecologically sustainable.

The Southern coastline is blessed with wild shrimp, and freshly caught, local wild shrimp is unlike any other, with a rich, plump, succulent flavor. Unfortunately, to catch wild shrimp requires massive nets that capture many different forms of marine life, known as bycatch, which can be 10x more than the shrimp catch. This damages the health and survival of other aquatic species, though legislation has been put in place to reduce this number. Look for the Marine Stewardship Council certification when purchasing; this is an independent body that monitors the environmental practices of fishers.

Know The Different Types Of Shrimp

Like apples, there are hundreds of different types of shrimp, but the most common varieties in the store are brown shrimp, white shrimp, pink shrimp, tiger shrimp, and rock shrimp.

Rock shrimp and brown shrimp are local to the United States.

White shrimp, pink shrimp, and tiger shrimp can be found worldwide and may be farmed or caught in other countries.



Favorite Shrimp Dishes

