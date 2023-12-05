You Can Buy 144 Ready-To-Bake Cookies At Sam's Club So Your Holiday Baking Is Done In A Snap

It's surprisingly affordable and easy to warm up a fresh dozen in 15 minutes.

Getty Images

‘Tis the season for ubiquitous Christmas music (welcome back, Mariah Carey!), holiday feasts, Dirtye Santa exchanges, and cookie swaps galore. It’s also prime time for gift shopping, far more frequent gatherings, and other end-of-year projects that make the jolliest time of the year sometimes feel like the most stressful—and definitely the busiest.

With Southern hospitality built into our DNA, we strive to be the kind of person who arrives at the cookie exchange or at a party with a host gift of a couple dozen homemade Molasses Crinkles, adorable Melted Snowman Cookies, or festively-decorated Frosted Sugar Cookies. However, we don’t always have the time or energy to bake (and clean up after) a from-scratch dessert.

So the moment we discovered Sam's Club’s under-the-radar solution to make the season sweeter, we realized we can have the best of all worlds. With a wholesale case of Member’s Mark cookies, we can now all savor and/or share warm, fresh-baked cookies in a matter of minutes, with very little mess, and for very little dough.

Related: Dolly Parton’s New Sugar Cookie Kit Is A Holiday Dream Come True

Available in Chocolate Chunk ($44.26), White Chocolate Macadamia Nut ($37.12), and Oatmeal Raisin ($30.53) in 144-cookie packs of full-size, thick, soft, and chewy cookies, these desserts are better by the dozen. In fact, one box of the wholesale club’s frozen and ready to bake cookies has enough to bake up a fresh back on each of all of the 12 days of Christmas. That means that one cookie will cost you between 23 and 31 cents, which is likely less than it would be to invest in the butter, eggs, flour, and mix-ins to make them from scratch. Sweet!

To make the process even easier, Sam packages the evenly-spaced-for-spreading frozen cookie dough balls on oven-ready paper baking sheets. Just open the box, lift out a layer of a dozen, transfer it to a cookie sheet, and bake at 325°F for 13 to 15 minutes. Then, once they’re done baking, dispose of that paper sheet and your pan should be tidy enough to tuck back into storage, no dish washing required.

Fans rave that "the quality is A+." They "bake nicely and are yummy," and come out "warm and gooey! I will buy again and again."

Just keep in mind that the box will take up a fair amount of freezer real estate, so be sure to carve out enough room before you invest (or remove the sheets from the box to save some room.

Craving even more, either because you’re hosting a huge gathering, attending oodles of parties, or are assembling cookie tins for the entire neighborhood? The 144-pack boxes are just the beginning. Check out the Mini Candy Cane Cookies ($40.56), which come in packs of 360, for an even sweeter deal.

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.