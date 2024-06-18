Buttonwood Park Zoo welcomed three new baby beavers into the world! Meet them here.

NEW BEDFORD — The three newborn residents of the Buttonwood Park Zoo are already expected to build great things.

Zoo officials announced the arrival of three American beavers, a.k.a. kits, born on May 16. The kits' parents are 8-year-old female Wicket and 6-year-old male Justin, according to the zoo's press release.

The three kits "have already begun exploring their outdoor habitat," zoo officials wrote in the release. "Beaver kits are born with their eyes open, their teeth fully erupted and capable of swimming — with one of them testing their skills at only fourteen days old!"

BPZOO welcomed three beaver kits on May 17, pictured here inside their den.

How are the kits doing?

According to the release, Dr. Emmy Budas, veterinarian for the zoo, examined all three kits on May 31, and determined all were in "good health and at healthy weights."

"The sex of each kit will be determined at a later date, as it will require an x-ray," the release reads.

“All three beaver kits are growing at a fast and steady rate,” Budas said. “They have thick, fuzzy coats, which helps keep them afloat when learning to swim. They are all beginning to explore eating solid foods, which is beyond adorable to watch. It has been such a joy seeing Wicket and Justin be so caring and attentive to their kits. This little family is definitely a heartwarming sight to see!”

Be heard! Vote for the SouthCoast High School Girls Athlete of the 2024 spring playoffs

Baby beavers are 'excellent ambassadors'

Zoo officials said the new beaver kits "are excellent ambassadors for their species, giving BPZOO the opportunity to showcase the vital role beavers play in our ecosystems," noting the species' populations in the wild are stable.

The release notes that, as a species, beavers are second only to humans when it comes to a tendency to "alter their environment."

Beaver kits are born with their eyes open, their teeth fully erupted and capable of swimming. Pictured here is BPZOO's male American beaver, Justin, helping a kit back to the den after their first swim.

"Acting as nature’s engineers, beavers are known for their extraordinary ability to transform their surroundings through activities such as dam building using sticks, mud, and stones," the zoo's release reads. "These dams create ponds and wetlands that support diverse ecosystems, serving as crucial habitats for fish, amphibians, birds, and many plant species, promoting biodiversity. The dams also play a critical role in maintaining water levels in streams and rivers."

Can I see the kits this summer?

Zoo guests will be able to visit Wicket, Justin and their three new kits this summer, according to the release, which offers opportunity to potentially witness their "natural dam-building behaviors" in person.

"Scheduled 'Keeper Chats' may be held throughout the summer and provide an opportunity to learn more about beaver behaviors, their environmental impact, and BPZOO’s ongoing conservation efforts alongside them," the release reads.

Curious? Click here: Report: You must earn over 40% more to be middle class in Mass. compared to 10 years ago

If you go

The Buttonwood Park Zoo is at 425 Hawthorn St., New Bedford. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, apart from Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Ticket prices for non-New Bedford residents are $10 for adults, or $6 for children ages 3 to 12. Tickets for New Bedford residents are $7.50 for adults or $4.50 for children ages 3 to 12.

For more information, visit www.bpzoo.org or call 508-991-4556.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Buttonwood Park Zoo welcomes three baby beavers in New Bedford