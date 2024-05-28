Butterfly paradise: How to make your yard the perfect home for butterflies

Summer isn't officially here, but it might as well be. Flowers are blooming, the days are warm and butterflies are effortlessly floating from flower to flower.

Butterflies are likely among our most admired insects with their whimsical flight and palette of colors and if you want to attract more of them to your yard all it takes is a little effort and a little knowledge to make them feel right at home.

"You want to have a plant that produces nectar for the adults and a plant that produces foliage for the offspring as a food source," said Eddie Smith, Pearl River County extension agent and host of Southern Gardening. "You want to have plants the babies feed on. Those are host plants."

Like many other butterfly offerings, Smith's primary host plant recommendation is native to Mississippi.

You can easily provide everything needed to turn your yard into a butterfly paradise.

Plant plenty of milkweed for butterfly larvae

"One of the most popular is milkweed," Smith said. "We have about 15 to 20 milkweeds that grow native in Mississippi.

"One that I have personally in my yard is swamp milkweed. It is perennial. It will die down in the winter, but it sprouts from the roots each year."

Smith said it's important to keep in mind that host plants will be eaten, so plant plenty. He said he mixes host plants in with those that provide nectar and also has one bed that is dedicated to host plants.

"They will eat a lot," Smith said. "It's always good if you plant milkweed that you plant a patch of it that will support all the larvae that will eat it. The patch of milkweed, my main patch, is about 10-feet square."

Smith said dill and passion flower vines are also good host plants as are a number of trees.

Cicada hatch 2024: Here's why they're showing up in unexpected places in Mississippi

Trees that are host plants for butterfly larvae

Oaks

Willows

Tulip poplar

Elms

Citrus trees, if they'll grow in your area

Providing nectar for butterflies

Once again, Smith's go-to plants for nectar are mostly native.

"There are quite a few native plants that are really good for butterflies," Smith said. "Coreopsis, which is the state wild flower, is a really good one.

"Then there are a lot of salvia that are really good. Some are perennial and some are annuals. I encourage people to plant the perennials that come back every year. The echinaceas, the cone flowers, it's a perennial that comes back every year."

Butterflies need food spring summer and fall, so Smith offered a breakdown by season.

More: Look at these photos to identify MS venomous snakes

Spring butterfly plantings

Cone flowers

Coreopsis

Coral honeysuckle

Native and non-native azaleas

Virginia bluebells

Summer butterfly plantings

Black-eyed Susans

Salvias

Milkweed

Dill

Yarrow

Fall butterfly plantings

Astors

Bee balm

Blazing star

Iron weed

Bluebeard

Other tips for making a butterfly paradise

Don't use pesticides.

Stick with native plants, if possible.

Provide a water source such as planter dishes with water in them.

Provide a variety of nectar and host plants.

Plant plenty. You can't plant too much.

For more information on planting for butterflies, visit www.extension.msstate.edu.

Do you have a story idea? Contact Brian Broom. at 601-961-7225 or bbroom@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Here's how to create a butterfly paradise in your yard