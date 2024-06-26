'A butterfly haven': How a pollinator garden gave empty Northbrook land new life

Amarillo Court doesn't look the same as it once did.

Five houses on the cul-de-sac's southern edge flooded when a nearby Mill Creek tributary overran its banks in the mid-2000s. They were demolished, leaving about an acre of unused land. The land sat, allowing it to become a jungle of overgrown grass and foliage in the flood-prone area in Northbrook.

That changed in September 2022 when A Greater Northbrook Community Group volunteers worked together to revamp the land into a pollinator garden. They named it the 5 Hives Pollinator Garden in honor of the residents of the five homes demolished.

A Greater Northbrook Community Group is spearheading an effort to get more pollinator gardens in Colerain Township.

Pollinator gardens aim to provide pollen and nectar from native plants to help a population of pollinator insects, such as bees and butterflies. It also provides food and nesting areas for animals like birds. In the summer, butterflies will appear and make for a unique experience, according to group member Lori McMullin.

"Pretty much everything here has a purpose," McMullin said. "Nothing was just willy-nilly thrown in ... everything here should attract something."

The idea for the garden germinated in 2017, when the group approached Colerain Township zoning officials at a public meeting. The land had been an eyesore for years, group founder Laura Dakin told the board, and A Greater Northbrook wanted to do something with it.

Five years later, the dream bloomed, when the land was cleared and 50 volunteers planted a plethora of perennials: spice and dogwood bushes, elderberries, black-eyed Susans, hibiscus – anything that would attract pollinators. The garden was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

5 Hives Pollinator Garden on Amarilo Court in Colerain Township, Ohio contains more than 70 types of plants that attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies.

"And it involved into a strategic plan we did with them, into our neighborhood becoming butterfly friendly – if you will, be a butterfly haven," Dakin said.

It's a communitywide effort. The Colerain Township Fire Department waters the garden twice a week when there's not enough rainfall. The volunteers even got help from a couple of young gardeners in the neighborhood. Gianni and Gannon Hillman got curious and walked over to ask what the group was doing. Now they are in charge of the bird baths. Bryan Specht, a 25-year-old beekeeper who lives in Colerain, also hopped on board to help.

The work to attract the pollinators paid off: Last year, monarch butterflies started appearing en masse as the flowers bloomed. Visitors can also use the seed library, a wooden box full of seeds for people to take home and plant and attract some pollinators in their own neck of the woods.

A Greater Northbrook Community Group members pictured at 5 Hives Pollinator Garden. Back row from left: Lora Dakin, Nikki Hacker, Bryan Specht, Lori McMullin, Marie Combs, Connie Goff. Front row from left: Patti Moravec, Gianni Hillman, Gannon Hillman.

It's expected the sunflowers that were planted will start appearing next June, drawing more visitors as a selfie spot. The next step is building a walkway over the creek up the hill behind the neighborhood to the Northbrook Shopping Center, where a mural on the side of the Dollar General advertises the garden.

"It's amazing. Around August of last year, everything was covered with bees, butterflies going every which way, hummingbirds zipping between everything," Dakin said. "And that's when you're like, 'that's our purpose.'"

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Colerain Township pollinator garden aims to create a 'butterfly haven'