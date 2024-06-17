BUSINESS PEOPLE: Elderly life care professional becomes Certified Care Manager

Kendra Barber, MSN, RN, CMC, of Proeger & Associates, Inc., has passed the National Academy of Certified Care Managers examination, achieving the designation CMC.

Barber joined Proeger & Associates in 2021 as an Aging Life Care Professional to guide seniors and their families in coordinating medical care, advocacy, housing transitions and monitoring of services to reduce stress for family caregivers.

Proeger & Associates, of Sarasota, is an Aging Life Care management company, serving Manatee and Sarasota counties since 1993.

Edward Jones adviser granted CFP

Financial Adviser Brian Angelillis, of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Venice, has received the Certified Financial Planner certification granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial adviser’s knowledge base in tax-sensitive investment strategies, retirement savings, insurance planning, education planning and estate consideration.

Angelillis has also committed to abide by the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Care manager at Proeger & Associates achieves CMC designation