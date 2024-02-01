This All-business Class Airline Is Celebrating Valentine's Day With Discounted Roundtrips to Europe — for 2

Travelers must book tickets by Feb. 14.

Romance a loved one in style with a business class flight to Europe thanks to La Compagnie’s Valentine’s Day sale.

The sale, which has flights starting at just $3,800 round-trip for two, is valid on travel from the New York City area to some of Europe’s most popular — and romantic — cities through the end of 2024, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, travelers must purchase a ticket by Feb. 14.

“Experience the epitome of luxury with La Compagnie's 100% business class experience on all three of its routes from New York,” the airline wrote in a statement shared with T+L. “Travelers can enjoy the finest in-flight amenities, personalized service on-board, a seamless airport experience at departure and upon arrival, as well as premium food & beverage offerings… guaranteeing an overall comfortable and romantic journey at an irresistible duo fare.”

As part of the sale, couples can fly from Newark to Paris or Milan starting at just $3,800 round-trip for two, or fly from Newark to Nice in the south of France this spring starting at just $4,800 round-trip for two.

La Compagnie, which was voted the best international airline by T+L readers, operates a pair of business-class-only Airbus A321neo aircraft featuring only 76 seats on board. Each seat is lie-flat in a 2-2 configuration and features a 15.6-inch seat-mounted entertainment screen and free high-speed Wi-Fi.

On board, passengers are treated to elaborate meals like sauteed duck with endives and gingerbread on flights from Paris and salad topped with chicken confit on flights from Newark, as well as Champagne to toast the romantic vacation.

Recently, the airline launched flights to the Caribbean by teaming up with a boutique travel agency for a week-long vacation package complete with luxury accommodations on either the islands of St. Maarten, Anguilla, or St. Barts.

