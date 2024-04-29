The busiest day of year at Louisville’s airport draws near. What to know if you're flying

The busiest day for the Louisville airport year after year has been the Sunday following the Run for the Roses, as thousands of racegoers head home.

The Kentucky Derby brings more flights, new nonstop service, and bigger airplanes to accommodate increased flight demand at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

In 2023, the airport saw its single busiest day in history on the Sunday after Derby with nearly 18,000 departing seats scheduled, and this year’s expected traffic is neck-and-neck with last year.

An Allegiant Airlines jet prepared for takeoff at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Feb. 9, 2024

If you’re flying in or out of the airport between Wednesday, May 1, and Monday, May 6, expect plenty of company.

Louisville’s main airport expects more traffic than usual starting May 1, with more than 34,000 seats scheduled to arrive between May 1 and 3.

May 1: 8,500 seats / 74 flights

May 2: 15,300 seats / 116 flights

May 3: 10,300 seats / 86 flights

Those daily counts are compared to about 7,000-8,000 on an average day in May.

“That’s a pretty hearty increase over that three-day period,” said Natalie Chaudoin, spokeswoman for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “It’s a festive time for us here at the airport, but it is very busy.”

Seven TSA lanes will be open during Derby week, up from five last year, Chaudoin said. The airport added a sixth lane last summer and has a seventh pop-up lane open during busy times.

Holiday travelers wait for their bags after arriving at Muhammad Ali International Airport. Four new modern bag belts were recently installed and are now up and running as part of a $10 million dollar SDF Next program. Nov. 21, 2023.

The airport also recently wrapped a four-month project that nearly doubled the security queuing area, an early step in the airport’s plans to overhaul its entire security checkpoint. Construction on that overhaul is slated to kick off later this year.

Post-Derby, the airport will see more concentrated traffic as Derby goers look to leave Louisville.

May 5: Nearly 17,000 departing seats / 120 flights

May 6: 10,000 departing seats (up 1,500 seats over last year)

“We’re very close and could set a new record this year,” Chaudoin said of departure Sunday figures.

This year’s Derby week traffic is on par with 2023’s numbers:

Derby week Wednesday-Friday 2023: 34,300 inbound seats

Derby week Wednesday-Friday 2024: 34,100 inbound seats

Departure Sunday 2023: Nearly 18K departing seats / 128 flights

Departure Sunday 2024: Nearly 17K departing seats/ 120 flights

These figures all represent scheduled seats, not actual confirmed passengers.

Chaudoin encouraged people flying out during Derby week to get to the airport two hours before their flight’s departure time or 2.5 hours before departure if their flight leaves before 8:30 a.m., as many outbound flights are clustered in the early morning hours.

“Even if you’re not on an inbound Derby flight, and say you’re just going on a vacation, it’s going to be busy,” she said.

Trails of light from UPS jets leaving Muhammad Ali International Airport appear over the stables at Churchill Downs in this multiple exposure photo. Special to the Courier Journal by Pat McDonogh. April 20, 2024

If you’re picking someone up from the airport, avoid the crowds on the lower level arrivals area and instead pick up your traveler on the upper level.

“We always tell folks to pick people up on the ticketing level, the upper level, where you typically drop people off,” she said. “Have your person get their bag and take the elevator or the steps up that one level and it’s much more seamless.”

Travelers on peak Derby travel days can expect bourbon ball handouts, live music, and Derby decorations as they move through the airport.

“We’re really proud to be that front door and to show off all the great things about Louisville as soon as they land,” Chaudoin said. “But people need to be prepared that it’s significantly busier than you’ll see at any other point of the year.”

Growth & development reporter Matthew Glowicki can be reached at mglowicki@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4000 or on Twitter @mattglo.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville airport set to see busiest day of the year. How to prepare