BURGER WEEK: Austin City Saloon

Jun. 20—To match summer's scorching temperatures, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is hoping everyone will wrap their fingers around the sizzling burgers being offered through Saturday as part of Burger Week 2024. Thirteen restaurants are vying for the coveted People's Choice trophy. Try them all now!

Austin City Saloon

606-280-7448

302 S. Main Street

Owner: Josh Brock

Hours: Monday 5-10 p.m.; Tuesday Closed; Wednesday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Burger: Texas Twister. A beef patty with Pepper Jack cheese, onion tanglers, BBQ sauce and pickles. Price is $5.99.