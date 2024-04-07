Burger King Has an Epic BOGO Deal in Honor of the Eclipse

It's finally time for the total eclipse! Whether you're celebrating by traveling to a spot in the path of totality or watching in your own backyard, you're going to want something to eat. You're in luck: Many of our favorite restaurants are offering eclipse specials to help you save money on the big day. From pizza to pancakes to donuts (hey, they're all shaped like the sun!), we've got you covered with the best food deals and specials for April 8, 2024. Some of our favorite spots are even pulling out all the stops with eclipse-themed foods and drinks that are available for a limited time only.

Burger King

Text ECLIPSE to 251251 on April 8 to get a BOGO Whopper offer, and then redeem it April 8-15 online or in the BK app. You'll need to be a Royal Perks member to take advantage of this deal.

Chili's

Chili's

Use code APPCLIPSE for a free appetizer with adult entrée purchased on April 7 or 8 (valid with app or in-restaurant orders).



Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel

Dine in on April 8, and you'll get a free side of Eclipse Pancakes with any entrée. The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will also have eclipse glasses available for sale for $2.49.



Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

Start your day with donuts from Krispy Kreme. They're offering a special Eclipse Donut (a glazed donut dipped in black chocolate icing, sprinkled with silver sprinkles, piped with Oreo buttercream, and topped with an Oreo cookie). Available April 4-8, while supplies last.

Marco's Pizza

Use promo code ECLIPSE for 50% off menu-priced pizzas ordered online or through the app (valid April 8-14).

O'Charley's

It's a Solar-bration at O'Charley's! Pick up a meal on the way to your eclipse party: Their famous chicken tenders, fries, and a coke are just $5 (carryout only). If you're dining in, treat yourself to a $5 margarita.

Pizza Hut

It's a Total Eclipse of the Hut! The pizza chain is offering large pizzas (create-your-own or recipe pizzas) for just $12.99.

Raising Cane's

If you're in the Path of Toast-tality (as they're calling it at Cane's), stop by for a free piece of Texas toast with any combo purchase.

Sheetz

Locations of the donut shop will be offering $2 off any donut on April 8 for My Sheetz Rewardz members.

Sonic

Sonic

The limited-edition Blackout Slush Float flavored with cotton candy and dragon fruit and topped with soft serve and blue and purple galaxy sprinkles comes with a free pair of eclipse glasses (while supplies last).



Smoothie King

Celebrate the eclipse with an Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie filled with bananas, blueberries, apple, blueberry juice blend, white grape lemon juice blend, protein blend, and blue spirulina. It's only available through April 8. If you visit a location in the path of the eclipse, you'll get a free pair of eclipse glasses.

