Burger King combines fries and onion rings into the ultimate side

Onion rings, a blessing from the allium gods, are a rarity among nationwide fast-food chains, so when you’re at Burger King — one of the few places that has them — you might feel compelled to pair them with your burger. But, on the other hand, fries are the burger’s natural pairing. What do you do?

Well, Burger King now has a solution to this deep-fried dilemma — and it’s called “Have-sies.”

On Oct. 4, Burger King announced its new side — a punny play on the chain’s “Have It Your Way” tagline — which features a combination of the brand’s Classic Fries and Onion Rings, and will be available starting Oct. 12.

Originally called “Fries n’ Rings,” the side was tested in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida earlier this year, and is now a permanent, nationwide menu item.

Burger King says the new menu item can be enjoyed either on its own in value, small, medium and large sizes or paired with any combo meal. The new menu item joins two other recent menu additions: the chain’s fan-favorite Ghost Pepper Whopper as the brand-new Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, both which become available Oct. 12, too.

“Burger King is all about letting Guests ‘have it their way,’ and while the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich is often the star of the show, that also includes side options when ordering combo meals,” said Pat O’Toole, Burger King North America’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “We know Guests love our onion rings that they can’t get anywhere else, but it’s hard to give up on the classic French fry — so we’re excited to offer both in true BK fashion.”

And while you think of all the savory treats you’ll be able to enjoy in one container, Burger King now has a vessel for all your sweet treats come Halloween.

On Oct. 2, Burger King confirmed it is debuting a Halloween bucket for a limited time in select markets, coming for the McDonald’s Boo Buckets, which have been a spooky staple since 1986.

Starting on the thematically appropriate Friday, Oct. 13, select Burger King restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Nevada, Charlotte, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia will be offering limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark “Trick-or-Heat” buckets inspired by Burger King’s ghost pepper menu additions for $1 with any purchase.

