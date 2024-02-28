Burger King Claps Back At Wendy's Surge Pricing Plan With Free Burgers

You can always count on Burger King for a good clap back. And with a new tweet, the chain may have just solidified its place in the Clap Back Hall of Fame—if such a thing exists.

Earlier this week, Wendy's broke the internet (and not in a good way) when it was revealed that the chain would begin testing dynamic pricing next year. It was initially reported that similar to Uber's surge pricing, Wendy's dynamic pricing would fluctuate based on demand and other factors.



In response to Wendy's controversial decision, Burger King fired back in the best way the restaurant knows how and that is with free burgers and a side of shade.

the only thing surging at BK is the 🔥. we don't believe in charging people more when they're hungry.



FREE Whopper or Impossible Whopper with $3+ purchase in the BK App through Friday at part U.S. rest. terms apply: https://t.co/HblzQ1uRIq — Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 28, 2024

"The only thing surging at BK is the 🔥. we don't believe in charging people more when they're hungry," Burger King tweeted earlier today.

The message then informed fans that from now until Friday they can receive a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper with a purchase of $3 or more in the BK app.

Burger King isn't the only one firing back at news of Wendy's dynamic pricing plan. Even Wendy's themselves has stepped in to offer a bit of clarification on what exactly their plan entails.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wendy's stated that despite comparisons, the restaurant's dynamic pricing will not be like the surge pricing on Uber. This means that peak hours at Wendy's will not result in Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers (and other menu items) that are far more than the regular price.

“To clarify, Wendy’s will not implement surge pricing, which is the practice of raising prices when demand is highest. We didn’t use that phrase, nor do we plan to implement that practice...We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most,” the statement read.

You Might Also Like