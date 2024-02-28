Burger ball: March Madness is here so tell us your favorite places for burgers in Lee
March Madness is rapidly approaching and with that comes the beloved brackets.
Which got us thinking about burgers.
Inspired by your reaction whenever we write about burgers ― with cheese or not ― we’re giving you the chance to share your favorite SWFL places to enjoy a burger.
We love Ford's Garage burgers. Lehne Burger's too. And don't even get us started on Matt's Red Hots in San Carlos. Or smash-burgers. We triple love them in every shape and size.
But that's enough about us. We want to know about you.
All you have to do is send an email to features@naplesnews.com by noon March 1 with the name of your go-to restaurant for burgers and where we can find it.
And if you’re extra passionate about your burger spot, include a sentence or two with reasons behind your nomination.
Similar to the NCAA hoops brackets, your favorites will battle it out with round-by-round voting during the next 30 days. We’ll keep you posted every step of the way until a winner is declared.
Thanks and let the madness begin.
