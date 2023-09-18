Burberry Revives Old Fabric Techniques for Spring 2024

Under Daniel Lee, Burberry is returning to its roots — and for Spring 2024, that means clothes that find harmony between the cosmopolitan and the pastoral.

In an interview with Tim Blanks for Business of Fashion, Lee revealed that, for his second collection as creative director, he brought back a weaving technique called changeant or tonic, inspired by an archival Burberry trench. It gives the fabric more depth, making it seem like it changes color based on the angle from which it's viewed. He found that "really beautiful," he said, and decided to use it across the Spring 2024 collection.

Lee explained how a big theme of his work for Burberry is a return to British heritage and craftsmanship. As a result, the brand is deepening its relationship to its mill in Yorkshire, which thrived during the Christopher Bailey years. (Lee and Bailey are longtime friends.) The brand is also focusing on outerwear, in a broader sense: It's not just about jackets and coats — though, those are certainly important — but also about the shoes and other apparel you need to be able to comfortably, practically be outdoors.

"In the new collection, it's been about distilling the idea of Burberry as a brand that's known for the outdoors," the designer told Blanks. "Taking that spirit into the shoe meant making heels that are not too delicate, things that are easy to walk in outside, things that feel a little bit chunkier, a little bit more protective, not too precious; leathers that are meant to look like they could withstand time and the elements."

For a creative director new to a fashion house — especially one as historic as Burberry — the first handful of collections set the tone. In Lee's second showing, he hints at what the luxury brand will become under his tenure: something that's protective and durable, but still fun and fashionable.

Keep scrolling to see every look from Burberry Spring 2024.

Burberry Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Burberry Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Burberry Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

