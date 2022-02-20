We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Any length, any style — your new Columbia coat awaits, and it's marked waaaaay down (get it?). (Photo: Columbia)

They say patience is a virtue, and that sure is the case when it comes to high-quality winter wear. Those of us who wait till February (or, um, procrastinate till then), enjoy the benefit of slashed prices without the "sold-out" heartbreak that comes in March. Translation: It's the perfect time to buy a warm coat you'll love and wear for years.

Presidents' Day weekend is THE moment to make your move at Columbia. The brand just slashed prices on tons of bestselling outerwear. Below are some of our favorite finds, from a sleek under-layer to a nearly floor-length cocoon of down.

As with all great things, this Presidents' Day sale won't last long, so be sure to grab the items that catch your eye asap. There are hundreds to choose from. Okay, let's get browsing!

Save $15: Sunday Summit II Tunic

A great layer for super-frigid days, and perfect on its own as the weather changes. (Photo: Columbia)

Your new favorite grab-and-go, at nearly 40 percent off. Pockets are deep enough for essentials (plus hands) and sizing goes up to XXL. Said one reviewer: "I love this tunic. I am tall and love that it feels long enough to wear with leggings, and the arm length is perfect."

$40 $65 at Columbia

Save 60 percent: Puffect Color Blocked Jacket

Don't let the length fool you, this jacket is still incredibly snug. (Photo: Columbia)

A flattering short down jacket, with colorblocking that draws the eye up and slims your middle. Based on reviews, it's smart to go up a size when ordering. One Columbia shopper says of this jacket, "It’s so light and comfortable and it’s extremely warm. It’s exactly what I was looking for. It also looks amazing." We agree!

$60 $150 at Columbia

Save nearly 50 percent: Lake Down Long Hooded Jacket

Warm and lightweight, with butt coverage included. (Photo: Columbia)

A 650-fill power down insulation is what we all need when the weather is less than desirable. The two-way zipper makes this sleek 650-fill down coat a dream for outdoor activities. Just unzip from the bottom to allow for big strides. Says one happy shopper, "I like that the zipper can be unzipped from the bottom to allow for more movement through the hips/legs. It's lightweight but warm. Very comfortable."

Story continues

$78 $150 at Columbia

Save nearly 60 percent: Pike Lake Long Jacket

Long, luxurious and only $102! (Photo: Columbia)

The glamour of a Scandinavian vacation with the coziness of a sleeping bag. This coat has snaps on the lower side seams; undo from the bottom for more freedom of movement (or snap tight for ultra-warmth). One thrilled Columbia customer says, "I’m upset that I did not order this coat sooner! It is a perfect full-length (I’m 5'6" for reference) jacket. I have tried on other full-length coats that were too long making it a challenge to walk. This coat hits at the right length on my calves ... I am so excited that this is my new winter coat."

$102 $240 at Columbia

Save 80 bucks: Little Si Omni-Heat Infinity Insulated Parka

This perfect parka is also on sale in black, green or dark blue. (Photo: Columbia)

A mix of utility and elegance, this dream coat has a thermal-reflective panel that retains body heat while maintaining breathability. There's also dual entry hand pockets, which we love. "I needed a new coat for walking my dog in the winter," wrote a five-star fan, of this parka. "It came just in time for the single digit temperatures.... It's the perfect length...and the built-in sleeves with thumb holes keep my hands and wrists from being exposed when I have gloves on. The hood keep my ears warm, and the fur really cuts down any wind. It's super warm and great quality." Grab it before it's gone.

$120 $200 at Columbia

Save 40 percent: Ember Springs Long Down Jacket

With a sherpa-lined hood, this coat keeps everything — even your ears — crazy cozy. (Photo: Columbia)

Not too long, not too short, but plenty warm, this comfy down coat is $125 off right now. With a two-way zipper, for ease of movement and a drawcord at the waist, for a sleek shape, it will be your go-to right out of the box. "Cozy and stylish, exactly what I was looking for. Ample room inside and lots of pockets. Does not feel heavy but does keep me completely covered," wrote a shopper. If navy is not your color, keep in mind that it's also on sale in black, burgundy and pale pink.

$125 $250 at Columbia

Save nearly 40 percent: Apres Arson II Long Down Jacket

Serious warmth, with ample coverage and impressive insulation. (Photo: Columbia)

Who's up for a snowball fight? You are, in this waterproof, windproof parka. This beauty is engineered to keep you enjoying the outdoors, no matter the temperature. "I love the Omni-Tech (what I call burrito technology): you're warm when you first put the coat on, but you get a few toasty degrees warmer throughout your trip," wrote a fan, who wears her coat for long walks. "I have had it for 3 months now, walk multiple miles a day, and have not once been cold. The hood and pockets are great features — and warm." Also on sale in burgundy, gray or blue.

$190 $300 at Columbia

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.