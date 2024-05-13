Bulldog-beagle mix Millie needs a home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is looking to find a home for a one-year-old bulldog-beagle mix named Millie.

The SPCA says Millie is shy at first, but is very loving once you get to know her.

If you’re interested in adopting her, watch the video above and click/tap here.

