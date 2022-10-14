Save your floors! These genius As Seen On TV furniture leg protectors are down to $10 for 8

Say goodbye to scratch marks and scuffs on your hardwood! Whether you’re moving into a new house or you have wood floors you’ve been babying for years, those felt pads for furniture feet don’t always cut it.

There’s a better solution that Amazon shoppers swear by — the As Seen On TV BulbHead Ruby Sliders. They’re currently on sale for just $10 for eight (down from $15).

How they work

This clever little invention is kind of like a slipper for the feet of your couch, chair or TV stand. It’s made of silicone that stretches over the foot of your furniture with a soft felt pad on the “sole” of the slipper. They’re meant to fit snugly so the felt pad does its job of protecting your floors.

Amazon customers can’t get enough of these problem solvers — so far, they’ve given these gadgets over 14,000 five-star ratings, but not for all the same reasons.

A little extra protection, a lot of shine. (Photo: Amazon)

Keep floors pristine

The main reason people use furniture foot pads is to protect hardwood floors. Amazon shoppers rave about how the Ruby Sliders knock it out of the park.

“No more polishing my hardwood floors,” wrote a happy reviewer. “What an easy solution! I just slipped on the Sliders and now my furniture slides across our hardwood floors. Not only do they save my floors but since I live in a 2nd-floor apartment, I think my neighbors appreciate the quiet too. No more listening to all that scratching back and forth.”

“These are fabulous!!” wrote another five-star fan. “I thought they would be hard to put on the rectangular legs of my dining room chairs but they go on pretty easily! Have held up well under a lot of weight and sliding in and out several times a day. Great protection for my 100+-year-old dining room flooring!

“Finally, chair and furniture slip-on pads that really work well,” a satisfied shopper shared. “I got so tired of changing stick-on chair pads I figured I'd give the Ruby Sliders a try and I'm so glad I did. These are the very best sliders for protecting laminate, wood, and vinyl flooring. Very happy with these sliders!”

Almost as good as ruby slippers. (Photo: Amazon)

No noisy scraping

The noise chairs make when pulled around a floor is like nails on a chalkboard to some people, but shoppers say these sliders take away the irritating sound.

“Our kitchen bar stools always made a loud scraping noise when we slid them around and were hard for the younger grandchildren to slide,” noted a satisfied customer. “The Ruby Sliders solved the problem. They don't make noise now when we slide them and, unlike the old metal glides, they don't catch on the grout lines in our tile floor.”

Another added: “For years, my husband would always fuss about the chairs making so much noise as people slid their chair away from the dining table. He would actually tell people to 'pick up' the chair rather than slide it. Now, he says nothing. He doesn't need to because there is no noise!!!”

Easier sliding

There’s no question chairs can scratch floors, but floors can attack back by slowing down the slide — and as the name suggests, the Ruby Sliders are an excellent remedy.

“No more cutting pads to size and trying to keep them stuck on the bottom of the chair legs,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “No more scraping the floor when one falls off or becomes too thin. The Ruby Sliders allow the chair to move easily and smoothly, and there is no adhesive to catch crumbs and cat hair around the bottom. I didn't think they'd work because my chair legs are oddly shaped, but they are perfect!”

“Our kitchen floor is slightly textured,” a grateful customer shared. “We tried many different adhesive sliders on our chairs and everyone would roll under the chair leg, deposit adhesive on the flooring and didn’t slide well at all. The Ruby Sliders install in seconds, slide much easier on our floors and haven’t failed since installed.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.