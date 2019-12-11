19 Clothing Pieces You Need for a Perfect Business Casual Wardrobe

Dress codes are stressful. They’re frequently misinterpreted and misunderstood, and almost always the cause of a wardrobe-induced panic. You’ve probably been there before, standing in front of the closet, sweaty from trying on piece after piece, only to declare that nothing you own works for a particular event or job. It’s a terrible feeling, and usually results in spending a lot of money on clothing that you’ll never wear again. That’s why understanding what terms like business casual for women actually mean is key to avoiding such stressful situations.

According to Forbes, business casual in 2019 can mean a lot of different things depending on the work environment. The article points out that creative or start-up companies usually lean towards casual, while more technical fields tend to go the other way. Seem confusing? Don’t panic just yet.

"Business casual attire is work appropriate clothing that isn't as formal as your traditional suit," says Melissa Garcia, Marshalls styling expert. "[It] affords you the opportunity to dress a little more comfortably, incorporating your own personal style while staying within the confines of work appropriate clothing."

Dress pants, skirts, button-downs, and sweaters all go-tos this type of dress code and can be easily dressed up or down, depending on which far in either direction your workplace goes. For example, it’s easy enough to bring a blazer to put over a button-down and remove it if you end up feeling too overdressed. If you’re unsure where to start, here are 10 pieces that would work as staples for any business casual wardrobe.