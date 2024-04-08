Build your own Bloody Marys or Italian sweets at these new Fort Worth restaurants

Reimagined brunch and unique Italian cuisine is making its way to North Texas. Popular Arizona restaurants Hash Kitchen and the Sicilian Butcher will expand to locations in far north Fort Worth starting in May.

Hash Kitchen, which is known for its chef driven menu that has a build-your-own bloody Mary bar, is scheduled to open on May 2 at 3200 Tracewood Way Suite 100, just west of the new H-E-B Alliance grocery store. The Sicilian Butcher puts a spin on Italian food with hand rolled meatballs and five foot charcuterie boards. It will open right next door to Hash Kitchen in June.

Award winning Chef Joey Maggiore co-founded the restaurants with his wife, Cristina Maggiore, and their business partner, Flora Tersign. Chef Joey is the son of legendary restaurateur Tomaso Maggiore, who owned Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant in Phoenix, until he died after a long battle with cancer in 2021.

Beginning with these restaurants, the brand will expand throughout Texas over the course of the next year. Three more Hash Kitchens will open in Pearland, Webster, and San Antonio, while two more of The Sicilian Butcher locations will open in North Dallas and San Antonio.

In 2021, Savory— a creative private equity group that makes investments in up-and-coming restaurant concepts—acquired Hash Kitchen, and in 2022, The Sicilian Butcher. Savory has helped several brands—including Swig, R&R BBQ, Pincho, Via 313 Pizzeria, Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food, 86 Repairs, and Saigon Hustle —grow and replicate.

Far north Fort Worth has been getting chains from around the country, like the California-based Black Bear Diner late last year.