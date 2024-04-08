Like 'a new build': Completely updated Brewster home hits market at $995K

You'll fall in love with the charming farmers porch, and it just keeps getting better when you head inside this beautiful Brewster home. "You feel like you are walking in to a new build," said listing agent Carole Phelps of ERA Cape Real Estate.

That's because the home, built in 1987, has been completely updated. These updates include new flooring throughout and new appliances in the kitchen, which also features new cabinets and quartz countertops. And all three bathrooms have been updated as well.

Priced at $995,000, the home features three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. A marvelous open flow on the first floor is perfect for entertaining, as guests can easily move between the lovely kitchen, the dining area and the spacious living room, which features a stunning fireplace.

This lovely Brewster home has been completely updated and features three bedrooms and a farmers porch.

Two back bedrooms on the second level have private balconies that face the peaceful backyard. There are also bonus rooms that would be ideal for home offices, studios or screening movies and sports. A one car garage provides stylish shelter for your car.

A new patio off the dining/kitchen area and a new three bedroom septic system will be installed soon.

The home's scenic location offers easy access to the delights of Brewster, one of the loveliest towns on the Cape and part of the Nauset school system. Scenic Drummer Boy Park and the wonderful John Wing Trail are about a half mile from the home, and it's less than a mile from the famous herring run next to the historic Stony Brook Grist Mill.

Paines Creek Beach is just over a mile from the home, with numerous other beach options just a bit further away. And the delightful Crowes Pasture Conservation Area is less than two miles from the home.

So if a superbly updated home in Brewster with three full bathrooms and a wonderful location sounds interesting, it may be worth a trip to this wonderful town. Keep your eyes peeled for daffodils along the way!

HOUSE DETAILS

Address: 10 A P Newcomb Road, Brewster

Price: $995,000

Rooms: three bedrooms, three full bathrooms

Square feet: 2,080

Lot size: 0.48 acre

Year built: 1987

MLS#: 73220044

Contact: Carole Phelps, ERA Cape Real Estate, 508-685-7555

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects.

