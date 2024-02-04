Build a 10X solution for your cause

Why don’t they change? What does it take to change? On Jan. 24, 1984, Steve Jobs introduced the Macintosh, changing personal computing forever. Then, as Motorola’s 68000 marketing wizard, I believed that “2X” (two times) improvement in benefit was sufficient to win. Turns out a 10X benefit overcomes all naysayers; the success of smart phones another example of market integrating the functions of dozens of one-purpose consumer gadgets. Now launching Vision Pro, integrating real and virtual worlds, Apple creates another market category.

The 68th Pancake Festival was another great success. More than 8,600 adults served by well over 500 volunteers enabled by the stewardship of 30 or so visionaries with big hearts and dreams for our children. Great job, University Kiwanis Club.

Some solutions are an integration of other pieces towards a holistic customer experience. Amazon, coupled with UPS, gave reach at low cost. My kids' Amazon experience is much more robust than my Sears Roebuck experience of 50 years ago – order for pickup 45 minutes away, with free parking.

As a first-time keynote speaker at January’s Consumer Electronics Show, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon shared disruptive changes of AI and Drone delivery powering new ways Walmart keeps their edge. AI capability from partner Microsoft reviews a customer purchase history, determining usage rates; for example, suggesting milk before the last drop encourages exclusivity of Walmart to the consumer. Drone-delivery footprint will triple, further expanding the largest of any US retailer. At least 75% of households in the DFW area will be able to order by 30-minute drone deliveries by year end within a 10-mile radius of a Walmart store. Three-quarters of the items in a store meet the delivery requirements for drones, Walmart retains intimacy with their customers.

Undeniable leadership builds market momentum, an example is Apple Computer. Founder Steve Jobs' persistence along with strength of heart and convictions won. His question to John Sculley, then CEO of Pepsi, “Do you want to sell sugar water for the rest of your life or come with me and change the world?”

Which nonprofit or cause is central to you? If you could, what is the most powerful important thing you could do for their cause, mission and future? Now, who can help you start with the first few steps towards your vision? Instead of checking news or social media, call three people you would love to spend time with. Figure out how, together, you can volunteer in service to others.

Connect and share your vision – build a 10X solution for your cause. How to serve others? https://www.volunteermatch.org and https://www.facebook.com/groups/servewichitafalls/

How are the children doing?

