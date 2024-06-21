The 6 Best Bug Zappers of 2024



The advent of summer means more late night barbecues and pool parties, but that also means more bugs. And, there’s one thing that almost everyone can agree on: Getting targeted by an invasion of insects really bites (pun intended). Bug zappers use a UV light and an electrified grid to attract insects, which, once trapped, get hit with a high-voltage fatal shock. The bugs then fall into a collection tray for quick disposal.

It’s important to note that bug zappers are not effective at targeting most mosquitoes and biting insects—rather, they also trap bugs that are beneficial to the environment, like moths and beetles. In fact, one article by Colorado State University cites a study in which researchers found that “just 0.13 percent of the insects killed by one of these devices were biting flies, including female mosquitoes.” So eliminate or even cut down the mosquito population in your yard, they will not. The best way to rid your space of unwanted flying insects is to use multiple methods—and several are far more effective (and more humane) options. But if you’re still inclined to buy a bug zapper as part of your arsenal, we’ve laid out some things to keep in mind, along with a few models to consider.

Editors’ note 6/20/24: We updated the language in this story to reflect that no bug zapper is completely effective in clearing your yard of mosquitoes or other flying pests. To deter them fully, consider netting and other solutions we mention below.

The Best Bug Zappers

What to Consider

Back Up Your Bug Zapper

For maximum insect protection, we recommend fighting pests on several fronts. We suggest using insect repellent or an insect-repelling device, like this rechargeable spacial repellent from Thermacell. Ideally, you can also create an enclosed space protected by netting or other material, or even use a fan to keep pests away from where you eat and relax.

Remember, not all bug zappers are designed to rid of the same kind of insects. If you’re trying to manage mosquitos, make sure to purchase a product that specializes in exterminating them, like a dedicated mosquito-repellant spray.

Location

Bug zappers differ depending on whether they’re made for indoor or outdoor spaces. Outdoor bug zappers are typically more powerful and weather-resistant, but might not come with a collection tray and they can be on the louder side. Indoor bug zappers can offer more aesthetically appealing options, but can be bulky and have placement restrictions depending on the size. Also, keep in mind that you might need an extension cord to hang the unit.

Coverage Area

For indoor environments, a bug zapper that can cover up to 500 square feet is ideal for most bedrooms, kitchens, and living rooms. Large, open spaces or open-plan layouts might require more coverage, in the 1,000 square foot range. For pest control outdoors, the coverage area needs to be much larger. 1,500 square feet and over can cover patios, gardens, and backyards sufficiently.



How We Selected



Bobbi Dempsey, the original author of this guide, owned a construction business in a rural area for more than a decade, where she used bug zappers to manage mosquitos at job sites near creeks and ponds. She has tested several zappers and determined which features are most important. She’s most familiar with lantern and hanging light bug zappers, and we factored in the zappers’ coverage areas, location compatibility, and energy-efficiency while comparing models. We also investigated how the devices handle dead bugs for easy, mess-free maintenance. Amber Joglar did the most recent update of this story and added crucial information on bug zappers’ effectiveness along with better alternative solutions to rid your yard of mosquitos and other flying pests.

5,500-Volt Deluxe Bug Zapper

When it comes to insect control, Black Flag is one of the most recognizable names. The manufacturer recommends placing this unit at least 20 feet away from where you gather, but with a claimed coverage area of up to 1.5 acres, that doesn’t affect its performance.

Energy-efficient features include an LED light and a dusk-to-dawn sensor that turns the unit on during insect primetime. It’s relatively quiet, and the soft purple light adds some cool ambiance at night. Additionally, it has a clip-on lure that contains octenol, a chemical that attracts insects. Each lure cartridge lasts about a month.

Shop Now 5,500-Volt Deluxe Bug Zapper walmart.com $83.75

Indoor and Outdoor Bug Zapper

Looking to zap bugs without a messy cleanup? This bug zapper is for you. All you have to do to clean it up is unscrew it and rinse the tray—it can’t get much easier than that. It can be used indoors and outdoors, too.

The UVA light can last between 8,000 to 10,000 hours, and the device is weather-proof so you don’t have to worry about rain breaking your trusty zapper. It takes 4,000 volts of electricity to power and can cover up to 1,500 square feet.

Shop Now Indoor and Outdoor Bug Zapper amazon.com $38.79

DT1050SR Mosquito, Beetle & Flying Insect Trap

Technically speaking, this option isn’t a true bug zapper. Instead of painful electric shocks, it captures insects by other means. The UV light generates warm light to draw in the bugs, then CO2 is released to mimic human breath (what mosquitoes are attracted to). Once the insect has been lured, the internal fan will trap the bugs in the catch basket.

The trap has a pretty simple and attractive design, and it’s also relatively silent compared to most bug zappers.

Shop Now DT1050SR Mosquito, Beetle & Flying Insect Trap amazon.com $79.99

Bug Zapper

This unit is designed for use indoors or in an enclosed or covered area outside—and it offers up to 6,000 square feet of coverage, which is more than you might expect from an indoor model.

The discreet collection tray is easy to clean, and the zapper comes with a brush included to quickly and swiftly sweep away dead insects.

When using it indoors, we recommend positioning it away from windows at night, or you might discover a high volume of insects swarming around outside the glass or screen trying to figure out how to get to the light.

Shop Now Bug Zapper amazon.com $62.99

BK-40DK Electronic Insect Zapper

If you have a large backyard or property, this bug zapper might be a good choice, since it's said to deliver up to an acre of coverage. The polycarbonate material is durable and weatherproof, so it’s great to use outdoors in a range of moderate to harsh climates.

The 40-watt ultraviolet bulb lures in nuisances, and the electrical grid offers 5,600-volts of power for quick and zapping.

It might not be as quiet as some other models, but the large coverage area—and the optional cartridge of mosquito attractant to boost results—make this a popular choice.

Shop Now BK-40DK Electronic Insect Zapper walmart.com $59.65

Mosquito Zapper with Octenol Lure

This very affordable model does double duty as both a bug zapper and a decorative accent light. You can opt to use either or both functions, and the USB-rechargeable battery lasts up to an estimated seven hours. The accent light gives off a cool purple glow.

This zapper uses an octenol lure in addition to the UV LED light for dual insect-attracting power. The compact, portable unit is designed indoor or outdoor use—great for an RV, office, or at a campsite.



Shop Now Mosquito Zapper with Octenol Lure amazon.com $15.92

How to Create a Bug-Free Backyard, According to Expert Bobbi Dempsey

PM: What’s your preferred design for bug zappers?

B.D.: I tend to like the lantern-style models because they are versatile, offer more options for placement, and often have a decorative look that allows them to blend in discreetly. I’ve also used hanging light models and liked them fine. I’m not a huge fan of handheld models because they involve continuous effort and also require close contact with bugs.

PM: What’s one feature you always prioritize when searching for a new bug zappers?

B.D.: I prefer bug zappers that are as quiet as possible. I’m not a fan of loud zapping noises. Unfortunately, it can be tough to gauge exactly how loud a bug zapper is until you actually use it. This is another reason why I appreciate bug zappers with a large coverage area—that way, you can set it up far from where you’ll be gathering, so the noise won’t be as much of an issue.

PM: What other products do you rely on for warding off bugs?

B.D.: I’m not a fan of harsh chemicals or toxic materials in general, so I try to opt for natural pest repellents whenever possible. I use citronella candles and essential oils such as peppermint. When using bug sprays and similar pesticides, I look for products made from plant-based ingredients. I also use diatomaceous earth as an effective, long-acting way to kill any insects that might get inside the home or garage.

