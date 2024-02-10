Bucyrus couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Kenneth Leroy and Martha Ann Thomas of Bucyrus celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Feb. 8. The couple married in 1964 in Celina at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

They have four children, Bruce (Kelli) Thomas, Michelle (Jim) Willmott, Keith (Amy) Thomas and Renee (Cory) Tyrrell. They also have 10 grandchildren: Bruce Thomas; Megan (Filip) Rapovski; Chloe and Griffin Willmott; Amanda and Reid Thomas; and Haley, Emma, Gavin and Madison Tyrrell.

Kenneth and Martha Thomas

To honor the occasion, friends and family recently gathered at Baker’s Pizza in Bucyrus for an open house celebration.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Ken and Martha Thomas celebrate 60th wedding anniversary