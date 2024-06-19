This Bucks County shop was ranked No. 3 in the U.S. for best ice cream. Here's why

Want the scoop on where to find the some of the best ice cream in the country?

Well, according to the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Bucks County residents won’t have to travel very far.

Owowcow — a locally owned ice cream business that started in Ottsville 15 years ago and has five locations today — was named the third best ice cream shop in the nation.

Owowcow — with four Pennsylvania locations in Ottsville, Wrightstown, Chalfont and Easton and another in Lambertville, New Jersey — was named to USA Today's 10Best list.

The winners list included spots as far away as An's Dry Cleaning in San Diego, California, which topped the list, to nearby Peewee's Ice Cream in Medford, New Jersey at No. 4.

What makes this Bucks County ice cream shop stand out?

The article announcing the winners Wednesday described Owowcow as “one of a handful of ice cream companies in the country that's licensed by the Department of Agriculture to make its ice cream base from scratch.”

In addition to using locally sourced and often organic ingredients, such as cage-free eggs, raw honey and non-gmo cane sugar, Owowcow’s chefs create unique flavors for a one-of-a-kind ice cream experience.

Stop by one of their shops any time of year to find 24 flavors to choose from, including their 12 core flavors — with favorites like I Hate Chocolate, Cookie Monstah, Blueberry Lemon and Honey Lavender — alongside a rotation of monthly and seasonal specials, dairy-free sorbets and vegan ice cream.

To top it all off, Owowcow has its own bakers on staff to produce homemade cookies for their ice cream sandwiches and to be used in their cookie-themed ice cream flavors.

The hardest part of any visit?

Choosing what flavor to get, especially since some are limited-release batches. But that’s where the Cow Flight comes to the rescue, which offers guests the chance to try smaller golf ball-size scoops of five different flavors of their choosing. But be warned, even with five choices, it can still be difficult to narrow it down.

Owowcow has five locations. Where to find them?

As Owowcow continues to grow a loyal following, it’s expanded into five shops, including one in New Jersey. Here’s where you can find them:

Ottsville: 4105 Durham Road, Ottsville; 610-847-7070

Wrightstown: 591 Durham Road, Wrightstown; 215-598-3248

Chalfont: 101 N Main St, Chalfont; 215-716-7703

Easton: 1262 Simon Blvd Unit B106, Easton; 610-438-5269

Lambertville: 237 N. Union Street, Lambertville, New Jersey; 609-397-2234

How USA Today comes up with its 10Best lists

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the very best in travel, food + drink, and lifestyle.

Every week, USA Today 10Best invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories. 10Best editors then vet these nominations and select a final set of nominees to be presented to the voting public for a period of four weeks.

The top 10 ice cream shops in the country

According to the 2024 USA Today 10Best list, these are the nation's top ice cream shops:

An's Dry Cleaning (San Diego, California) Coneflower Creamery (Omaha, Nebraska) Owowcow Creamery (New Jersey and Pennsylvania) Leopold's Ice Cream (Savannah, Georgia) Peewee's Ice Cream (Medford, New Jersey) The Boardwalk Italian Ice & Creamery (Boynton Beach, Florida) Island Creamery (Maryland and Virginia) Andia's Ice Cream (Cary and Raleigh, North Carolina) Ellen's Homemade Ice Cream (Charleston, West Virginia) Penn State Berkey Creamery (University Park, Pennsylvania)

